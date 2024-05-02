By David Harrison at Priory Park
SWPL PREMIER WEST
Bodmin Town 4 Launceston 3
A TIRED-LOOKING Launceston, playing their eighth game in 17 days, slipped to a frustrating 4-3 defeat at a sodden Priory Park on Tuesday against a Bodmin Town side they had previously beaten comfortably at Pennygillam.
The Clarets made the best possible start, scoring twice in the opening five minutes. A Lewis Young shot was parried by Bodmin keeper Bradley Bickle straight to Jake Ham who duly opened the scoring. Then, almost immediately, Ham played a measured pass through a square defence for Denham Guild to run on and put the Clarets 2-0 in front.
Launceston spurned a series of chances to extend their lead but on the stroke of half-time, former Claret Joe Munday scored for the hosts with a sharp near-post volley.
The Clarets made the worst possible start to the second half. Substitute Sonny Dover levelled the scores before Munday put Bodmin 3-2 ahead after 51 minutes.
Full-back Ollie Northam went close to making it 3-3 only to see Bickle touch his well-struck drive past the post. The Clarets poured forwards, inevitably leaving gaps at the back. Noah Crump exploited the space to give the hosts a 4-2 lead after 78 minutes.
Lewis Young saw a point-blank header saved before, with the game entering added time, Jude Jago poked home a close-range effort to cut the deficit to 4-3.
In a frantic finish, with Clarets keeper Lewis Slade joining his attack, Guild had a goal-bound effort blocked but the ball wouldn’t fall kindly and the game ended in a 4-3 victory for Bodmin.
Launceston close their SWPL season on Saturday with a visit from Mullion (3pm).
BODMIN TOWN: Bradley Bickle; Dylan Peters, Ollie Miller, Dom Murray, Jack Carron, Tom McLachlan, Sam Cox, Louis Taylor, Joe Munday, Noah Crump, Will Elliott. Subs: Henry Ellis, Nick Salop, Charlie Bickle, Sonny Dover.
LAUNCESTON: Lewis Slade; Mark Wilson, Jude Jago, Archie Wall, Ollie Northam; Jaden Wood, Lewis Young, Jake Ham, Dan Clifton, Mike Steele (capt), Denham Guild. Subs: Declan Woodgate, Mason Tape.
Bodmin Town man of the match: Noah Crump.
Clarets man of the match: Mark Wilson.