MORE than half of Cornwall's cricket clubs are taking part in Get Set Weekend this weekend.
Thirty-two clubs across the Duchy are taking part in the event that brings together clubs with their community.
The Weekend, which takes place on March 23 and 24, is a fantastic opportunity for new and existing volunteers to spend time at their local club, helping it to ‘get set’ for the upcoming season.
Anyone interested in volunteering with their local club is encouraged to get in contact. Club contacts can be found at cornwallcricket.co.uk/find-a-club.html
Clubs taking part this year are: Beacon CC; Bude North Cornwall CC; Bugle CC; Constantine CC; Grampound Road CC; Gulval CC; Gunnislake CC; Hayle CC; Ladock CC; Lanhydrock CC; Launceston CC; Mawnan CC; Menheniot-Looe CC;Mount Ambrose CC; Mullion CC; Paul CC; Perranarworthal CC; Perranporth CC; Redruth CC; Roche CC; Roche Old Boys CC; St Erme CC; St Just CC; St Minver CC; St Stephen CC; St. Neot Taverners CC; Tideford CC; Tintagel CC;Truro CC; Wadebridge CC; Wendron CC; Werrington CC
Managing director of Cornwall Cricket Board, Joe Skinner said: “There are a lot of great volunteers out there coming together in their clubs to help ready their clubs for the start of the season which is nearly upon us. We wish clubs the best in these trying weather conditions, but to have 38 clubs registered for the Get Set Weekend is great enthusiasm.”
Cornwall Cricket Board provides adults and children aged five years and upwards with the opportunity to take part in the sport across the county.
It is also the official governing body for all cricket in Cornwall and is responsible and accountable to the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), the national governing body, for the strategic management, development and conduct of the sport. To find out more, visit www.cornwallcricket.co.uk or email [email protected]