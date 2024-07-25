THE Cornwall Cricket League programme saw all 71 games across the county rained off on Saturday, and teams will hope for better this weekend as the season has just seven weeks remaining.
With ten team leagues set for next season, it is likely that four teams will be relegated from each division, meaning even clubs in mid-table need to keep their eye on the ball.
The Saturday fixtures are as follows:
ECB Cornwall Premier League (1pm): Callington v St Austell, Camborne v Redruth, Penzance v Helston, Wadebridge v St Just, Werrington v Truro.
County Division One (1pm): Grampound Road v Wadebridge 2, Hayle v Penzance 2, Mullion v St Erme, Newquay v Falmouth, Paul v Camborne 2, Roche v Beacon.
Division Two East (1pm): Holsworthy v Bude, Ladock v Callington 2, Lanhydrock v St Blazey, Menheniot-Looe v Tintagel, St Austell 2 v Werrington 2, St Minver v South Petherwin.
Division Three East (1pm): Liskeard v Roche 2, St Austell 3 v Launceston, Tideford v Boconnoc, Werrington 3 v Newquay 2.
Division Four East (1pm): Buckland Monachorum v St Stephen, Duloe v Newquay 3, Grampound Road 3 v Pencarrow, Launceston 2 v Lanhydrock 2, St Blazey 2 v Menheniot/Looe 2, St Neot v St Minver 2.
Division Five East (1pm): Bude 2 v Gunnislake, Gorran v Werrington 4, South Petherwin 2 v Holsworthy 2, St Stephen 2 v Bugle, Wadebridge 3 v Saltash St Stephens 2.
Division Six East (1pm): Boconnoc 2 v Launceston 3, Luckett 2 v St Stephen 3, Newquay 4 v Tideford 2, Tintagel 2 v St Neot 2.
Sunday, July 28
Division Two East (1pm): Menheniot-Looe v Holsworthy.
Division Three East (1pm): Callington 3 v Grampound Road 2, Liskeard v Werrington 3, Saltash St Stephens v Luckett.
Division Five East (1pm): Roche 3 v St Austell 4.
Division Six East (1pm): Lanhydrock 3 v Menheniot-Looe 3.