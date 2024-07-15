TWO Inter Girl athletes were the stars of the South West Schools Regional Track and Field Championships in Exeter last month as Nevie Tamblyn (Wadebridge) won the 200 metres and came third in the 100 metres, while Cara Ellis (Falmouth) won the long jump to extend her county record.
There were two other winners Amelia Smith (Fowey) winning the Junior Girls’ pole vault and Josh Bloxham (Torpoint) winning the Inter Boys’ 400 metres.
Of the 44 athletes taken 15 were placed in the top three positions.
The four winners were: Cara Ellis IG (Long Jump) – 5.55 metres and championship record; Nevie Tamblyn (IG 200m) – 25.12; Amelia Smith (JG Pole Vault) – 2.20m; Josh Bloxham (IB 400m) – 52.90
The three to finish second were: Georgina Clarke (Bodmin) – SG 1500 metres steeplechase – 5.30.34; Ava Sutton JG (Penair) – 1500m – 4.47.20; Bethan Novill SG (Truro College) Pole Vault – 2.80m.
There were eight that finished third, and they were: Blake Grant-Williams (Truro College) SB 1500 metres – 4.03.99; Will Roberts (Newquay Tretherras) JB 300m – 40.13; Nevie Tamblyn IG 100 metres – 12.27; Serena Clarke IG (Bodmin) 800 metres – 2.16.38; Skye Taffs (Truro High) IG 1500m steeplechase – 5.47.34; Libby Straight (Brannel) JG 75m hurdles – 12.35; Fin Thurman (Truro College) SB high jump – 1.89m.
A team of 12 athletes were also selected to represent Cornwall at the All England Championships on July 12 and 13 in Birmingham, and are as follows: Ava Sutton – JG 800m; Cara Ellis – IG long jump; Elodie Partington-Nash (Falmouth) – IG long jump, Serena Clarke – IG 800m, Nevie Tamblyn – IG 200m, Georgina Clarke – SG 1500m steeplechase; Blake Grant-Williams – SB 1500m; Fin Thurman – SB high jump; Sawyer Wragg (Bodmin) – SB 100m; Josh Bloxham – IB 400m; Alexander Chamberlain (Wadebridge) – IB 200m and Matteo Symons-Chan (Wadebridge) – IB 100m.