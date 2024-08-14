WALTER C PARSON SWPL PREMIER WEST ROUND-UP (TUESDAY)
TITLE hopefuls Newquay got their bid off to a winning start last Tuesday night as they eventually eased past a battling St Day outfit 3-1 at Mount Wise.
The Peppermints have recruited well over the summer and have publicly stated their ambition to become a Western League Premier Division side as soon as possible.
It took just nine minutes for them to go in front when former Mousehole frontman Louis Price slotted past Harry Salmon after being sent through.
And within seven minutes the lead was doubled as Jacob Grange’s cross sailed into the far corner.
The Yellows won at Millbrook in their league opener, and halved the deficit on 22 minutes from the penalty spot with Kyle Marks beat Brodie Cole.
But Newquay restored their two-goal cushion five minutes before the break as Tom Shepherd’s drive hit Price to beat Salmon.
Salmon was in fine form to keep the score down and the second half proved tough work for the hosts with St Day having their moments.
Up at Callington, the hosts put on a five-star second half display to hammer Bodmin Town 6-1.
Cally have assembled an impressive squad under Dean Southcott, helped by some purchases from neighbours St Dominick, but found the first half tough going against a Town side who had started with consecutive draws against Sticker and Camelford.
Cally took a 34th minute lead through skipper Ben Langton before Harry Probyn levelled matters just three minutes later.
Kieran Prescott was introduced from the bench at half-time, and he put on a man of the match display as Cally notched five unanswered goals after the hour.
Alex Jacob, Kieran Ryall, Fin Skews and Lee Robinson scored four in 12 minutes up to the 73rd minute before Ryall added a second from the penalty spot late on.