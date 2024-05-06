By Gareth Davies
BETFRED LEAGUE ONE
Rochdale Hornets 56 Cornwall RLFC 24
CORNWALL were defeated by Rochdale with the visitors forced to play 50 minutes a man light after Morgan Punchard was sent off.
The visiting halfback was involved in a melee with Hornets’ interchange Ben Killan and with the allegation of punches thrown, merry whistle blower Luke Bland brandished a red card.
At that point, Cornwall led 6-4 after dominating the opening exchanges but after Punchard left the field, Rochdale took control.
Cornwall had first use of the football and a good set resulted in a first sight of the Rochdale line, but a pass to Harry Aaronson, hunting a stroll in out wide, just didn’t stick.
Rochdale’s first foray into Cornwall territory saw Tommy Brierley forced into touch early in the count but Gary Thornton’s charges soon had the ball back in their hands. And after forcing a goal line drop out and a six-again, opened the scoring when Myles Harrop dotted down, but Martyn Ridyard failed to convert.
Just shy of the 20-minute mark, Cornwall were handed a temporary numerical advantage when Aidan Roden flattened David Weetman with a high tackle. Referee Bland, after consultation with his touch judge, sent the home hooker to the sin-bin.
Roden, who had both feet off the ground when he hit the Cornwall captain, can count himself fortunate in the extreme.
And the Choughs made Rochdale and Rodden pay when Coby Nichol finished acrobatically out wide. Brown nailed a brilliant conversion from the sideline.
Nichol almost bagged a second shortly after when he just couldn’t grasp a Punchard bomb, before the game’s big talking point after 28 minutes.
Punchard had control of the ball and after battling to get to his feet, Killan appeared to elbow and force his head into the Cornwall man. A mass confrontation ensued and when order restored, Punchard was off for an early bath.
The call seemed harsh on the visitors that firstly Killan escaped punishment on the field altogether, and that Punchard was sent off for what appeared to be a push to the shoulder and not a punch.
Rochdale then made Cornwall pay with three quick tries before the interval to firmly gain control of proceedings as Luke Forber, skipper Duane Straughier and Brierley all dotted down.
With just three minutes of the second stanza elapsed, giant interchange Brad Brennan crashed onto a flat ball to cross, for Rochdale’s only try of the afternoon that wasn’t scored out wide.
But from the kick-off, the Hornets fumbled the restart, Weetman picked up the scraps and Conroy went over for his second try in as many matches.
Brown slotted over the extras but Cornwall returned the favour of coughing up the restart and Lewis Else made the visitors pay with a second try of the half.
Tries from Forber and veteran full-back Gregg McNally then put the game beyond the visitors but once again, heads did not drop and Cornwall delivered the best score of the game, 20 minutes from time.
Nichol pounced on a high kick and immediately set off upfield, finding Brown who raced 80 metres to score a stunning effort which was converted.
Once again, Cornwall’s problems from the kick-off came to the fore and Brierley completed his hat-trick.
Cornwall finished the game well with Brown bagging his second of the afternoon after executing an old-fashioned run-around move with Cullen.
He kicked his fourth conversion of the afternoon, once again from the touchline, to give Cornwall their best points of haul of the season.
CORNWALL: Brown, Nichol, Small, Cullen, Aaronson, Punchard, Black, Boots, Collins, Dimech, Weetman, Simpson, Lloyd. Interchange: Conroy, Mkuhlani, Trerise, Rhodes.