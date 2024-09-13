THE Cornwall Cricket League county finals take place tomorrow afternoon with five finals across the Duchy.
St Austell Seconds and Perranporth will face each other in next season’s County Division One, and the two will get a chance to have a peak at what’s to come when they go at it at Lanhydrock (12.30pm).
St Austell won 16 of their 17 completed games to win Division Two East with their only loss coming at the hands of Holsworthy.
Five matches were either cancelled or abandoned, but Tom Rosevear’s men, who also reached Division Two T20 Cup Finals Day, will go in confident.
As will Perranporth who won Division Two West by 50 points from runners-up Stithians.
They lost two of their 18 completed games and reached the Division Two T20 Cup final where they lost to Redruth Seconds.
The Division Three showpiece is at St Gluvias CC in Penryn as Luckett tackle Wendron (12.30pm).
Luckett are aiming to get back to their glory days of the mid 2000s, and while they are far away from the time where they were in County Division One for a decade, the villagers have a up and coming squad capable of staying together for a while.
From the opening month of the season it appeared that Andrew Hoskin’s side would claim the crown, and ended up miles ahead of the rest.
Wendron had a see-saw battle with Gulval for the West title, and the Underlane outfit don’t have to travel far which could be a big help.
Wendron did lose five of their 18 completed games in a tight division, and only secured the crown on the final day with an emphatic nine-wicket success at Paul Seconds.
St Neot overcame a stiff challenge from St Blazey Seconds to secure the Division Four East silverware and tackle another side aiming to rise back through the leagues in Rosudgeon when they face off at St Minver (1pm).
Rosudgeon were a County Division One outfit in the not too distant past, and although they ended up pulling out due to a shortage of players, have secured three successive titles.
St Neot were relegated from Division Three East in 2023, and started the season as firm favourites for the title, and didn’t disappoint, losing just once.
Rosudgeon, who are back to having two teams, won the title by 16 points from St Erme Seconds, with both teams having their final day matches abandoned.
Gorran were a second tier outfit as recently as 2021, but ahead of the following season pulled out of the league.
But after a year off from league cricket in 2022, they returned last summer and haven’t looked back, securing promotion from Division Six Central and now have won Division Five East.
Their county final sees them take on Helston Thirds at Mount Hawke and Porthtowan CC (1pm).
Helston finished level on points with second-placed Troon, but a superior head-to-head record gave the Blues the title.
To crown a fantastic campaign at Chapel Field, Luckett Seconds won Division Six East to go alongside their first team triumph in Division Three, but they may start as underdogs when they take on Hellesveor at St Stephen (1pm).
The West Cornwall side only formed over the winter and play their games at Goldsithney CC, but eased to the Six West title with 14 wins and just two defeats to their name.
They have many of the previous St Ives Seconds team and will provide a stern challenge for Luckett, who themselves, have plenty of players who have played at a much better level.