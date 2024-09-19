THE draw for the first round of the Cornwall Junior Cup was made on Wednesday, September 18 with all 64 sides finding out their opponents.
All clubs – with the exception of Morwenstow Reserves who play in the North Devon League Intermediate One division – are from the St Piran League with teams who play in Division Two or below being eligible.
For rounds one and two, clubs will again be split into east and west before the last 16 sees the competition go county wide.
Round one is on September 28 with 2pm kick-offs, and last year’s champions, Dropship FC from Redruth, have an away trip to St Keverne, while last year’s finalists Lanreath visit newly-formed Launceston Development.
On the east side of the draw, Division Two leaders Dobwalls Reserves have another local derby to look forward to as they welcome Bodmin Town Reserves to Lantoom Park who they drew 5-5 with on Wednesday evening. They thrashed Pensilva 6-1 to get through.
Saltash United Thirds have also started well in Division Two and make the trip to Lostwithiel, while Gorran are also on their travels at Division Three oufit Biscovey who are in good form.
Gerrans and St Mawes welcome Division Three high-flyers Week St Mary, while St Dennis – down to one team after folding their South West Peninsula League side – entertain Liskeard Athletic Thirds at Boscawen Park.
Morwenstow’s task is a trip down to Division Two outfit Calstock, while a new-look Grampound, who have started like a train in Division Four, entertain St Columb Major who are rebuilding after last year’s tough campaign in Division One.
Mevagissey, who saw Scott Daly bag all four goals in their preliminary round success over St Dominick Reserves, will start as a strong favourites when they welcome Kilkhampton Reserves, new to the league in Division Four.
Gunnislake Reserves have had a tough start to the season in Division Two and face the short trip to St Neot, another side to join over the summer.
St Neot have been more than competitive so far and have registered a couple of victories, while Gunni have conceded 13 goals in their opening two defeats.
Tregony have started their Division Three campaign like a house on fire following promotion and host league rivals North Petherwin Reserves, while from the same division there is a derby between St Minver Reserves and Delabole United.
Delabole’s neighbours Boscastle Reserves go to Division Four Padstow United, and the reserve teams of St Mawgan and Looe Town go head-to-head.
The only all-Division Four clash sees St Blazey Thirds tackle their Newquay counterparts.
The draw is as follows: St Day Thirds v Perranporth, Dobwalls Reserves v Bodmin Town Reserves,, Biscovey v Gorran, Mevagissey v Kilkhampton Reserves, Grampound v St Columb Major, St Mawgan Reserves v Looe Town Reserves, Lizard Argyle v Stithians, Calstock v Morwenstow Reserves, Tregony v Indian Queens, Speak Out United v Storm FC, St Keverne v Dropship FC, Padstow United v Boscastle Reserves, Falmouth United v Constantine, St Neot v Gunnislake Reserves, St Minver Reserves v Delabole United, Mawgan v Pendeen Rovers, St Blazey Thirds v Newquay Thirds, St Merryn v North Petherwin Res, St Erme and Godolphin v Penryn Athletic Reserves, Holman Sports Club v St Agnes Reserves, St Ives Mariners v Wendron United Fourths, Falmouth Athletic v Perranwell Reserves, Frogpool and Cusgarne v RNAS Culdrose Reserves, Troon Reserves v St Just Reserves, Gerrans and St Mawes United v Week St Mary, Chacewater v Carharrack, St Dennis v Liskeard Athletic Thirds, Launceston Development v Lanreath, Goonhavern Athletic v Newlyn Non-Athletico, Lostwithiel v Saltash United Thirds, Probus v Lanner, St Buryan v Mawnan Reserves.