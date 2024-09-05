THE 11th event of the 2024 Cornish Grand Prix Race Series – the Treggy 7 – took place in Launceston on Sunday, September 1.
The race starts in the town square, heads out into the back roads before a gruelling half-mile climb up to Tregadillett and then back into Launceston via Western Road.
The race was won by Newquay and Parc AC’s Tom Morton in a time of 37 minutes and 14 seconds, well clear of Truro’s Steve Reynolds who was home in 38:19, 23 seconds ahead of Jim Cole.
The fastest lady over the line was Truro Running Club’s Katie Knowles in 42:38, six seconds clear of Tamara Beach. Emma Paull was third in 44:34.
The winner of each age group was: M35 and Under: Tom Morton (Newquay and Par AC) – 37:14; M35-39: Steve Reynolds (Truro Running Club) – 38:19; M40-44: Jim Cole (Tavistock Run Project) – 39:42; M45-49: Alex Marples (Truro Running Club) – 42:55; M50-54: Stan Sargent (unattached) – 44:27; M55-59: Martin Potter (London Heathside) – 44:34; M60-64: Jon Eldon (Hayle Runners) – 50:00; M65-69: Iain Walker (St Austell Running Club) – 54:00; M70-74: Malcolm Roberts (St Austell Running Club) – 55:47; M75-79: Chunky Penhaul (Hayle Runners) – 1:05:25; M80-plus: Richard Jenkin (Cornwall AC) – 1:13:10.
F35 and Under: Katie Knowles (Truro Running Club) – 42:38; F35-39: Emma Paull (Hayle Runners) – 44:34; F40-44: Eve Hearle (Newquay Road Runners) – 53:51; F45-49: Emma Fox (Newquay Road Runners) – 55:22; F50-54: Emma Stepto (Cornwall AC) – 49:48; F55-59: Jenny Jeeves (Tavistock AC) – 51:11; F60-64: Carole Waters (Tavistock AC) – 55:40; F65-69: Susan Lynch (Torrington AAC) – 1:06:33; F70-74: Margaret Ann Kinahan (East Cornwall Harriers) – 1:19:40; F75-79: Jenny Mills (Launceston Road Runners) – 58:19; F80-plus: N/A.
To view the team prizes and more, visit https://cornwallrunning.co.uk