THE sixteen clubs left in the Rosevear Cup will be whittled down to eight tonight provided the weather plays ball.
The 20-over competition for clubs in the eastern half of Cornwall is for teams in Division Three East and below with a finals day set for later in the season.
Luckett are strong favourites to win Division Three East this summer, although they will be looking to bounce back from their seven-wicket hammering at St Austell Thirds on Saturday when they welcome league rivals Tideford to Chapel Field in the first round.
Tideford beat Newquay Seconds for their first victory of the season at the weekend, but their experienced side will have to be at their best to cope with a strong batting line-up that can rack up big scores on a small ground.
There are three other all Division Three ties.
An East Cornwall derby is at Saltash St Stephens as they welcome Liskeard, while St Austell Thirds entertain Boconnoc who make the short trip down the A390.
Callington Thirds, who thrashed Boconnoc at the weekend, welcome a Werrington Thirds side who progressed after Bude Seconds conceded.
Two teams from Division Four confident of causing problems will be Lanhydrock Seconds and their St Blazey counterparts.
Lanhydrock host one league higher Grampound Road Seconds as do St Blazey when they tackle Roche Seconds.
Menheniot-Looe Seconds face Division Four rivals St Neot in a repeat of Saturday’s clash that St Neot won by three wickets, while St Stephen will fancy their chances of beating St Minver Seconds at The Rec.
All games are due to start at 6.15pm.