By David Harrison at Pennygillam
SWPL PREMIER WEST (SATURDAY)
Launceston 0 Liskeard Athletic 3
LAUNCESTON’S tough opening to the season continued on Saturday when they entertained a strong Liskeard side, SWPL West runners-up last season.
The Clarets have only played six league games, but have already met all the top four and are yet to face a team in the lower half of the table.
The Pennygillam pitch looked in superb condition, while a glorious afternoon helped attract the largest crowd for a Launceston home game since January.
Manager Price was again forced to make changes to his starting line-up with top scorer Andy Watkins unavailable, along with Ryan Dawe, George Beardsmore and Jaden Wood. Price was able to give a debut to young striker Lewis Clarke while welcoming back the influential James Close, making his first appearance of the season.
Liskeard included former Claret Josh McCabe along with the free-scoring James Lorenz and the experienced Matt Andrew. The strength of their squad was demonstrated by the presence of former SWPL Golden Boot winner Dan Jennings on the bench.
The visitors came roaring out and took an eighth minute lead through Cam Patterson who put the finishing touch to an incisive move down the left. Liskeard doubled their lead inside the opening quarter-hour when Lorenz pounced to score from close range.
The excellent Andrew was pulling the strings in midfield as the Blues dominated the early exchanges.
The Liskeard defence was largely untroubled and looked comfortable playing the ball out from the back.
For Launceston, skipper Mike Steele was energetic in midfield but his side were unable to make much headway in attack. The Clarets remained under pressure but the defence, with James Close and Ollie Northam outside central defenders Jude Jago and Archie Wall, held firm.
Late in the half Lewis Young broke well down the right wing, but his dangerous cross was well blocked, at full stretch, by Ben Collins.
After the break the first Liskeard chance fell to Patterson, but his well-placed effort was superbly flicked onto the post and away by Lewis Slade.
Close showed great composure in defence for Launceston and his return will have provided a major boost for his manager.
The second half generally lacked the intensity of the early exchanges but Archie Wall and Liskeard substitute Fin Harrison had one heated coming together, following which both were shown yellow cards by referee Chris Hancock.
Price introduced all three substitutes during the second half but Liskeard remained comfortable. The visitors also used their bench and substitute Dan Jennings thought he’d scored, only to spot a raised offside flag, following which the same man broke clear but was unable to find a team-mate with his cross.
Harrison, added a third goal for the visitors with a tidy finish in the 78th minute.
The Clarets ended the game well beaten but can console themselves that they won’t often come up against a team so composed in midfield, or with such strength in depth. With a full squad available, the Clarets should soon start to climb the table.
Meanwhile, should Liskeard play to their capabilities, they will surely be right in contention at the end of the season.
LAUNCESTON: Lewis Slade; James Close, Ollie Northam, Ryan Crabb, Jude Jago, Archie Wall, Lewis Young, Mike Steele (capt), Lewis Clarke, Carl Aldridge, Mark Elvidge. Subs: Isaac Varga, Dan Clifton, Josh Harris.
LISKEARD ATHLETIC: Luke Gwillam; Euan Washbrook, Ben Collins, Josh McCabe, Darren Hicks, Macauley Thorp, Will Gilbert, James Lorenz, Cam Patterson, Matt Andrew, Jarrad Woods. Subs: Lyle Johnson, Ethan Gwillam, Fin Harrison, Dan Jennings, Bobby Hopkinson.
Men of the match: Launceston – James Close; Liskeard Athletic – Matt Andrew.