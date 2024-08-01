By Gareth Davies
TRURO City are delighted to announce the loan signing of winger Tavonga Kuleya from League Two side Doncaster Rovers.
Born in Bradford, but of Zimbabwean decent, Kuleya will spend the next month with the Tinners and will feature in Saturday’s final pre-season friendly against Gloucester City.
The 20-year-old made his first team bow for Donny whilst still part of their academy set up, in an EFL Trophy match against Scunthorpe United in September 2021.
And after inking pro terms in South Yorkshire with Doncaster, Kuleya has subsequently spent time on loan at FC United of Manchester, Marske United, Sheffield FC, Gainsborough Trinity and Matlock Town.
He made five league appearances for Doncaster last term, with the last of those coming in a 3-0 win over MK Dons on New Year’s Day.