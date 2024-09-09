Cornwall Cricket League Division Three East round-up – Saturday, September 7
CHAMPIONS Luckett rounded off their league season over the weekend with a victory and cancellation.
Andrew Hoskin’s side, who now take on Division Three West winners Wendron in the county final at St Gluvias on Saturday (12.30pm), welcomed Callington Thirds and were due to visit Newquay Seconds on Sunday, the latter falling foul of the weather.
With Saturday’s forecast also poor, the clubs agreed to a T20 match.
A rejigged home line-up found themselves six down in no time thanks to Blaze Eigenmann (2-39) and Jarvis Hazeldine (3-22).
But the county’s top run-scorer Ryan Brown – batting at six – found fine support from Adam Piper as they each made 52 not out to help Luckett reach 168-6.
Cally also got off to a poor start with Keith Maynard taking 3-13, but Chris Simpson’s 47 gave them a chance.
However they came up three runs short despite late cameos from Mohamed Durrani-Zubair (17no) and Eigenmann (22no).
Boconnoc visited Launceston with an outside chance of promotion, butneeded to win against a side who knew that 20 points would secure them promotion and hope results went their way.
Boconnoc’s bowlers did a good job to restrict Launceston to 218 all out in poor weather as Jon Niblett’s off-spin took 4-36.
Rhys Morgans (53no) and Jamie Coates (30no) put on 110 in 19 overs, but with conditions becoming unsafe, play was called off.
The local derby between mid-table Saltash St Stephens and relegated Tideford lasted just 25 overs.
The hosts were on top with Tideford 44-4, but Darren Williams (16no) and Nasrullah Mandozai (23no) took them to 85-4 when the weather set in.
Bottom side Liskeard put on a solid with the bat against Grampound Road, reaching 165-4 from 33 overs with Chris Calfe (30no) and Ben Powell (33no) unbeaten before rain stopped play.