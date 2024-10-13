By Phil Westren
CORNISH Pirates joint head coach Gavin Cattle feels his side ‘probably deserved a bit more from the game’ after slipping to a third straight Championship defeat on Saturday at the Mennaye Field.
The Pirates are in a state of transition on the pitch, and despite winning at Nottingham in their opener last month, they have since been beaten by last year’s champions Ealing Trailfinders, London Scottish and Bedford Blues, the latter winning late on through prop Joe Conway’s try.
Reflecting on the game, Cattle took the positives, saying: “It’s not nice to lose a match in the last play of the game and it is the second time it has happened this season. Anyway, comparing our performance away to London Scottish, we were far more and spirited and enthusiastic and I am proud of the effort we put in.
“Overall, though, it’s just where we are as a group. Our goal line maul defence was good but our maul defence more or less in the middle third of the pitch put us under a lot of pressure, plus we gave too many penalties away in the area as well.
“As I said pre-match in hospitality, this is a new group and the pack can learn some harsh lessons, which the Championship can give, but I do think we deserved a bit more from the game and probably edged it.”
He continued: “Having gone so close to winning I am naturally gutted. There were good performances to note from the likes of Charlie Rice, Morgan Nelson, and Billy Keast, and I also thought that Will Gibson put in hell of a shift. In the backs, replacement Iwan Price-Thomas appeared assured at 15, and our half-backs are also looking interchangeable, so things are gradually developing.”
The Pirates are back in league action on Saturday when they visit Cambridge (3pm).