“We also knew pre-match that we needed to get up for the game mentally, strive to stick to process, and keep an eye on the prize of creating a little bit of history. They had spells when they punished us in the first half, which we discussed during the interval, so we emerged in the second forty with an aim to slow their game and control the ball at maul time. The hope was that it would help us create space, which it did, plus it earned us penalty opportunities to enable us gain good field position.”