Carter hits hat-trick as Saltash reach last eight
Wednesday 9th November 2022 9:23 am
Saltash hat-trick hero Adam Carter (Daz Hands Photography )
Adam Carter scored a second successive hat-trick as Saltash United booked their place in the quarter-finals of the Cornwall Senior Cup with a thrilling 5-3 victory over Mousehole at Waterways Stadium.
Carter made it seven goals in two games as he followed up his four goals in the league against Welton Rovers on Saturday with another three last night.
Saltash led 4-1 at the break, after an early goal by Mike Smith, two from Carter, and another from skipper DaveBarker.
Carter put the game out of Mousehole’s reach with a fifth in the 79th minute before the visitors managed two late goals.
Mousehole’s goals came from Adel Gafaiti, Callam Mconie and substitute Calum Ferguson.
