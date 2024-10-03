CARADON HOCKEY CLUB RESULTS – SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 28
CARADON’S men’s and ladies’ teams kicked off their West Hockey League season on Saturday, September 28.
The ladies’ third team welcomed St Austell to Lux Park.
An early opener from St Austell had the thirds on the back foot, but some slick passing across the pitch saw Jo Maudsley put the goalkeeper under pressure and win a short corner. A pinpoint injection from Rach Luiten found Jo who made no mistake to bury her shot in the bottom corner.
St Austellwent ahead again courtesy of their in-form striker, but Caradon made it difficult for them to capitalise, using their subs to keep legs fresh and intensity high and rising above the unsettled opposition.
A rousing half-time team talk from Captain Rach and some encouragement from Julia Eldridge sawCaradondominate the start of the second half, pushing St Austell deep into their own D.
Some quick passing between Jo and Kerenza Bunt saw Jo skip past the keeper and equalise.
Thethirdscontinued to soak up any pressure and the game looked like a draw would have been a fair result until a final burst from a lone striker saw the game end 3-2 to St Austell.
The ladies’ are next in action at Camborne School of Mines on October 12.
Caradon Ladies Fourths started their 2024/25 season with a home fixture against Duchy Thirds on Saturday.
A few new additions to the team, meant that Caradon hadn't had a lot of playing time together, however this didn't deter the team as they took the lead early in the first half, with a goal coming from new team member Jayne Longrigg. Caradon dominated the first half, attacking and defending well but couldn't convert the goal opportunities that came their way.
The second half started off pretty much as the first had and it wasn't long before a penalty corner was awarded Caradon's way, which was then slotted home by Pippa Hedley.
Caradon continued their attack against a young and enthusiastic Duchy side and took the final score to 3-0, when an Amy White strike towards goal, was deflected past the Duchy keeper by one of their own players.
Player of the match went to Neave Bunt on her senior league debut. Special mention to Sophie Birch who made her return to goalkeeping after a 10-year absence.
Elsewhere around the ladies’ on Saturday, the first team were back in Division One South after relegation from the Premier Division, and started with a thumping victory as they won 7-0 at Plymouth Lions.
The seconds were also in a new division in Division Two South and also started well.
They made the trip down to Kingsbridge and ran out 3-1 winners.
The men’s first team had a bye and start their campaign this Saturday when they head up to Totnes to tackle Dart in Division Two South, while the seconds, who are in Piran Division Two, eased past Penzance Thirds 8-2 at Lux Park.
The third team are in the same league, but as they are a development team, their results do not count towards the league table.
They take on Caradon Seconds this Saturday at Lux Park with push back set for 10.30am.