WEST HOCKEY LEAGUE
Caradon Seconds 4 Okehampton Seconds 2
CARADON Seconds secured the Women’s Trelawney Division One title, and with it an unbeaten season, as they beat their Okehampton counterparts 4-2 on Saturday, March 23.
Playing in all four seasons of weather didn't stop the home side playing some lovely hockey.
An early goal from Laura Hill, who dinked the ball cheekily past the keeper, set the tone as Caradon had numerous positive runs towards goal.
They had time and space to play up the field, as Lauren Gouge grabbed the second of the day after a well-worked team effort ended with the ball hitting the backboard.
Despite the chances, Caradon couldn't add to the tally before half-time but went into the break full of confidence.
However, Okehampton soon grabbed a goal back.
This spurred the champions on and their determination charged up the pitch as Hill nabbed her second of the day. 3-1. A great game for the spectators who also braved the weather, Okehampton were on the counter attack again shortening the gap to 3-2 with a quick passes up the pitch. Not to be undone and wanting to finish the game and the season on a high Abbie Fulford grabbed a brilliant goal with minutes to spare, final score 4-2.
The team celebrated with their supporters and some F1 style spraying of fizz as their hard work paid off, completing the plan set out at the start of the season to get promoted from Trelawney Division One – a league they got into in 2016. Undefeated as champions was the cherry on the cake.
Elsewhere around the club that day, the ladies’ first team headed to Wiltshire to tackle Swindon in the Women’s Premier, and despite a decent performance were undone 3-0.
Caradon created numerous opportunities in the first half, but three quick goals before the break left them with a mountain to climb.
A change in formation allowed the Cornish team to get back on top after the restart with Lucie Kay and player of the match Jules Butterworth leading from the front.
However, despite their fine performance, went home empty-handed.
Caradon Ladies Thirds rounded off their season with a narrow 3-2 defeat by Bodmin Thirds.
Lila Johns and Rachel Luiten twice equalised, but Bodmin got the points on a day new mums Elizabeth Dinnis and Molly Walsh helped out the thirds and Lily Maudsley was named player of the match.
The men’s second team headed to their Okehampton counterparts in Trelawney Division One, and after a controversial encounter, were held to a 1-1 draw.
Ben Pennington-Ridge opened the scoring within the first two minutes with a carefully placed shot after a beautiful pass from Freddie Seeva, but from that moment on the tables were turned.
Oke replied with an equaliser shortly after and after this, the visitors felt that every move that they tried to put together was either blown for a mystery infringement or the players were either stick tackled off the ball or physically smashed off the ball.
In the end, despite creating more chances and having, in their eyes a perfectly good goal chalked off, they had to settle for a point.
Special mention to defenders Carl Jeffery and Jason Brown, the latter who was man of the match, and goalkeeper Joel Tamblyn.
Caradon men’s first team showcased their resilience and determination as they secured an impressive 6-3 victory over second-placed Devonport Services at Lux Park in Men’s Division Two South.
The Caradon scorers were Chris Fasey (2), Tyler Walsh, Harrison Pollard, Ben Reynolds and David Fasey.