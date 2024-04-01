This spurred the champions on and their determination charged up the pitch as Hill nabbed her second of the day. 3-1. A great game for the spectators who also braved the weather, Okehampton were on the counter attack again shortening the gap to 3-2 with a quick passes up the pitch. Not to be undone and wanting to finish the game and the season on a high Abbie Fulford grabbed a brilliant goal with minutes to spare, final score 4-2.