CORNWALL WOMEN’S HOCKEY CUP SEMI-FINAL
Caradon 2 Penzance 2 (Penzance won 4-3 on penalties)
CARADON were knocked out of the county cup on Saturday, April 27, despite coming back from 2-0 down to force penalty shuffles.
Caradon started brightly and forced the visitors back into their defensive quarter, but Penzance just about managed to hold on.
Then, completely against the run of play, Penzance’s skilled forward broke through the home defence and slotted home past Helen Delbridge in goal.
Undeterred, Caradon continued to make inroads but play was continually broken down as they went into half-time 1-0 down.
It was a highly-competitive game with both teams receiving numerous sin bin cards, but it was Penzance who capitalised and increased their lead midway through the second half.
Caradon have experienced being behind in many games this season but have always refused to give up. With 10 minutes left to play they were awarded a penalty stroke after a foot on the line and returning player Bizzie Jeffery got the ball over the line.
A change in formation with five minutes left to play saw Caradon push for the equaliser.
Emma Gliddon had a couple of good chances on goal playing in an advanced right-back position and Abbie Ingram created numerous penalty corners.
The pressure was really on and eventually Daisy Heal pounced on a loose ball in the circle to force the game to the lottery of penalties.
With eight seconds to score on a one against one with the keeper, both stoppers made excellent saves and into sudden death penalties both teams went.
Penzance eventually won 4-3 on penalties and progressed to the final.
A club official said: “Full credit to Caradon for continuing to play good hockey even at 2-0 down. Another 10 minutes and they would probably have won, but that's the knockout cup hockey for you!”