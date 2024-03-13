IT LOOKS as if after three previous cancellations, the much-anticipated South West Peninsula League Walter C Parson Funeral Directors League Cup quarter-final tie between Camelford and St Austell will go ahead at Trefrew Park this evening (7.30pm).
As per league rules, postponements at Poltair Park on February 10 and 21 meant the tie was switched to Camelford, but their first try of hosting it on February 27 was dashed an hour or so before kick-off following heavy late afternoon rain in North Cornwall.
But after much improved weather in recent days, the always immaculate pitch at Trefrew Park is ready to go with a place in the last four at stake.
The Saints, currently five points clear of second-placed Liskeard Athletic in the race for the Premier West crown, albeit having played two games more, are on track for a remarkable treble.
They still have their Cornwall Senior Cup semi-final against Liskeard to play, and the winners of tonight’s clash will fancy themselves against Elburton Villa for the right to face Bridport or Okehampton Argyle who saw their tie at Cullompton Rangers postponed last night.
Camelford are seventh in Premier West, albeit having played more than the sides around them, but are without several key players due to work, injuries and university.
However they have a knack of scoring goals, but St Austell are a well-oiled machine and have racked up 92 themselves in their 25 league outings.