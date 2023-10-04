CAMELFORD booked their place in the second round of the Cornwall Senior Cup with a dramatic 4-3 victory at Callington last night.
The Camels, who missed a plethora of early chances, took a sixth minute lead through Josh Insley’s header, but were pegged back on 28 minutes through Tom Crowe’s own goal from a Ben Joyce corner.
Joyce was sent off by referee Steven Swan two minutes before the break for foul and abusive language towards the official after he was initially sent to the sin-bin, but Cally went in front early in the second half through Henry Bunning.
Camelford had to wait until 20 minutes from time to equalise through Connor Sturdy’s superb volleyed equaliser and they went ahead five minutes later through Insley’s penalty after he was brought down.
The hosts levelled on 78 minutes through Kieran Prescott, but just as it looked like extra-time and possibly penalties would be required, a rapid break from a Cally corner ended with Sturdy firing past the impressive James Montgomery.
Camelford join Penzance in the second round with four other ties to be played tonight.
