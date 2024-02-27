CAMELFORD will look to pull off a big shock this evening when they welcome hot favourites St Austell in the last quarter-final of this year’s South West Peninsula League Walter C Parson League Cup.
The two SWPL Premier West sides meet at Trefrew Park after both original ties scheduled for Poltair Park on February 10 and February 21 were postponed due to waterlogged pitches.
Due to league rules, home advantage now switches which gives the Camels a much better chance against a Saints side that are involved in a two-way battle with Liskeard Athletic for promotion to the Western League Premier Division.
Camelford have had a solid season and could finish in the top half, but Reg Hambly’s side can set up a semi-final with Elburton Villa at Dobwalls in March if they can pull off a big upset.
Kick-off in North Cornwall is at 7.30pm.
See next week’s Post for a full report on what promises to be an interesting night.