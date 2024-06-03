ECB Cornwall Premier League round-up – Saturday, June 1
BEN Ellis took 5-23 as Callington produced the result of the season so far to beat title favourites Penzance by five wickets at Moores Park.
The hosts chose to field upon winning the toss but what happened next will go down in Cally folklore.
Ellis and opening partner Aidan Libby reduced Penzance to 42-8 with both bowlers bowling their ten-over spells unchanged.
Only Jack Paull with 17 resisted for long.
Once the seamers were done, spinners Graham Wagg and Liam Lindsay took a wicket apiece, while Grant Stone was earlier run-out.
Needing just 58 to win, Callington attacked from the outset despite losing five wickets and two points in the process.
Knocks of 17 from Aidan Libby and 20 from Matt Shepherd got them home in the 14th over.
Jonny Ludlam took 4-26 from five overs.
That result allowed Redruth to go top despite being well beaten by previously winless Truro.
Truro’s large total of 287-9 was made possible by a superb knock of 120 from former Pakistani international Amir Yamin.
Coming in at number four, he belted 16 fours and four sixes his 68-ball knock. South African Jaco Van Greunen added 68 in a stand of 182 for the third wicket.
Cornwall off-spinner Ellis Whiteford took 3-55.
Truro took regular wickets throughout as the hosts slipped to 138-7, former Redruth spinner Neil Ivamy taking 4-36.
But Sri Lankan pro Dulash Udayanga found help from Aussie seamer Alex MacInnes (35) to restore some pride as they were dismissed for 220.
Udayanga ended unbeaten on 100 from 109 deliveries.
St Austell are level with Redruth despite a late wobble in their three-wicket victory at Camborne.
The Saints were cruising to victory at Warrior Park in their chase of 185 as openers Mike Bone (54) and Dan Jarman (53) both reached fifty.
From 110-0 they found themselves 128-4 and 170-7 thanks to wickets from Josh Fontana (2-17), Jamie Goldsworthy (2-29) and Jacob MacDonald (2-33), but skipper Gary Bone (27no) held his nerve alongside Australian Dan Standing (8no).
Earlier in the day, Liam Watson (2-21) dismissed both openers while Gary Bone (2-47) and Connor Cooke (4-38) chipped away as Camborne’s middle order fought back. Alfie MacDonald top scored with 46.
Champions Wadebridge made it two wins from two at Egloshayle Park as they overcame Helston by 59 runs.
Ryan Tonkin took care of South African Kevin Renecke and Matthew Rowe early on, and when Tom McLachlan fell to Lance Alberts at 46-3 the home side were in trouble.
Matt Robins and skipper James Turpin added 36, but Turpin’s dismissal sparked a collapse to 124-7.
Opener Matt Robins continued to battle on and found the perfect ally in wicket-keeper Fred Wilkinson.
Robins eventually departed for a fine 79, before Wilkinson was the last man out for 34, stumped off Steve Jenkin (2-23 off 4.3) as they were dismissed for 185.
Despite James Turpin’s superb early spell of 3-25, Helston were going along well at 86-3 with brothers Dan and Steve Jenkin at the crease.
But Dan’s dismissal, lbw to Matt Robins for 28, sparked a large collapse as county seamer Callum Wilson (4-53) came back on to wrap up the lower order. Spinner Matt Lawrence was superb for 2-18 from his 9.2 overs.
St Just picked up their first win of the season at Werrington by six wickets.
Spinner Jack Ralph was the star as his 5-18 helped dismiss the Tron for just 102.
Neil Curnow (49no) and Alex McKenna (24) took the score to 69 before the second wicket fell, and although Adam Hodgson took 2-21, Phil Nicholas (9no) joined Curnow to finish the job.