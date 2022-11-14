Cally make a move for Lowe

Monday 14th November 2022 4:43 pm
Callington Town have signed former Tavistock and Honiton striker Alex Lowe.

Lowe arrives at the South West Peninsula League Premier West side from Bere Alston.

A Cally spokesperson said: “Alex adds pace and physicality to our forward line.”

Meanwhile, brothers Ricky and Billy Coton have left Dobwalls to join their fellow South West Peninsula League Premier West side St Dennis.

Callington Town
