CALLINGTON Cricket Club have announced that captain Graham Wagg is to return for a third straight summer in 2025.
Wagg, who enjoyed a two-decade long pro career at Warwickshire, Derbyshire and Glamorgan where he made 448 appearances in both red and white ball cricket, played six games in 2023 as Cally survived on the final day in the ECB Cornwall Premier League.
Wagg agreed to return in 2024 as has had a huge impact at the club, skippering the side, while also contributing in the middle order with his hard-hitting batting style and nowadays, left-arm spin.
He struck 403 league runs and took 19 league wickets, but it was his T20 exploits which were arguably more impressive, including a brilliant 91 against Werrington in the Hawkey Cup quarter-final.
Cally have also confirmed that bowling all-rounder Mohammed Danyaal is coming back following an impressive seven-game spell at the end of the season.
The Cambridgeshire all-rounder joined the Greens in late July from ECB Northants Premier League side Brigstock to bolster their title bid, and made a fine impact at Moores Park, taking 15 wickets in just 57 overs including 5-34 at champions Wadebridge in a seven-wicket victory.
Reflecting on the announcements, director of cricket, Joe White, said: “We are over the moon to have secured Graham Wagg and Mohammed Danyaal for the 2025 season.
“Graham was a fantastic leader in 2024 and really brought the best out of our group.
“His determination and competitiveness really shone through and rubbed off on the squad, which is an area we have previously lacked.
“For years we have been ‘too nice’ and Graham instilled a hunger to fight and become a gritty team willing to do whatever it takes to get over the line and win games of cricket, which last year we managed to do on many occasions.
“His contributions with bat and ball were at times simply brilliant. He is a game changer. Whether it’s ripping through a middle order with the ball, or scoring a run a ball 50 to see us home, he always has a chance to win a game on his own.
“We’re also delighted to have Danny back. He came in at the end last season and really shook the league up.
“He has raw pace that he backs up with skill, something that is rare in Cornwall and it caused batsmen problems.
“I’m excited to see him play the full season with us. I have no doubts he’ll take a lot of wickets with the new ball.”