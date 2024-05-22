TONIGHT’S eagerly-anticipated Hawkey Cup quarter-final between Callington and Werrington at Moores Park has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.
Rain throughout the morning and into the early part of the afternoon means the two sides will have to try again on a yet to be announced date with the winners facing a trip to County Division One side Wadebridge Seconds in the last four.
The other quarter-final set for tonight, Wadebridge v Grampound Road, looks likely to go ahead with a clash against St Austell or St Blazey the reward for the winners.