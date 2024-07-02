CLIVE ROSEVEAR CUP QUARTER-FINAL (MONDAY)
Callington 3 v St Neot
DEFENDING champions Callington Thirds became the fourth side to reach Finals Day after a convincing eight-wicket victory over one-league lower St Neot at Moores Park on Monday night.
Both teams were far from full strength for the clash, and when Division Four East leaders St Neot made a very competitive 148-6, a shock looked on.
But Cally’s hard-hitting batting line-up had no trouble in knocking the runs off, reaching the score with more than five overs to spare.
The home side chose to field upon winning the toss and they soon got rid of the in-form Jack Kent for just three as he picked out Chris Simpson off Barnaby Basterfield.
The hard-hitting Liam Jones and David Masters, the latter fresh off a rapid century at the weekend at St Blazey then rebuilt the innings with both men scoring plenty of boundaries.
Jones got to 43 before being stumped by Mohamed Durrani-Zubair off the leg-spin of Harvey Poad who went on to take 3-31, while Masters was on 26 when he was run out by Simpson.
Michael Drown didn’t waste anytime in making 21, and with skipper Andrew Tamblyn 18 not out, they were close to 150.
Blaze Eigenmann was miserly for his 0-18 off four overs, while skipper Toby Beresford-Power (1-24) went at at just a run a ball and dismissed Drown.
Callington looked to get on with it, and the top three did all the work.
Liam Hunn and Beresford-Power made 43 and 38 respectively, before the ever-dangerous Chris Simpson smashed 57 not out. James Moon was one not out at the end.
Callington now advance to Finals Day next Sunday (July 14) at St Stephen, where they meet Lanhydrock Seconds in the first semi-final (10.30am) before they take on neighbours Luckett or Roche Seconds in the decider (4.30pm).