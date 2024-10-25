CALLINGTON have bolstered their ranks for an assault on the ECB Cornwall Premier League crown by drafting in Cornwall duo Max Tryfonos and Xavier Clarke.
Cally enjoyed a fabulous 2024 season, winning the Hawkey Cup as well as pushing league champions Penzance all the way before eventually having to settle for second.
It was a fine response by the Greens who narrowly escaped relegation in the previous two seasons, but with former county star Graham Wagg already confirmed as staying and once again as captain, along with Cambridgeshire all-rounder Mohammed Danyaal who played the final six games of last season having arrived from Northants Premier League side Brigstock, things are looking good for another exciting summer in East Cornwall.
Tryfonos is well known in the Duchy having been Cornwall’s pro for the last two summers where he has made a big impact with both bat and ball, while Clarke, brother of Nottinghamshire batsman Joe, has also made a handful of appearances for the Black and Gold in recent years around his club career at Ammanford.
The two, who are best mates, are currently in Australia together and will fancy their chances of dominating on Cornish wickets.
Reflecting on the news, director of cricket Joe White said: “We are delighted to announce that Xavier and Max will be joining us at Moores Park for the 2025 season.
“Xavier comes highly recommended from captain Graham Wagg, who have spent time playing Minor Counties for Shropshire together. He has amassed over 4,000 runs in the last four seasons and taken 83 wickets with his off-spin. Xavier has a highest score of 143 not out in the Birmingham and District Premier League for Shifnal CC.
“Max is well known in Cornwall, having represented the county on 40 occasions. He was the second highest run scorer in the extremely strong West of England Premier League in 2024 for Bedminster, with 780 runs, averaging 65. He was also eighth on the bowling charts with 29 league wickets with his left-arm spin.
“We are over the moon to add two powerhouse signings to our squad, and we look forward to a huge 2025!”
Cally have also announced that star opening bowler Ben Ellis has also committed for next season.
The former Rosudgeon and St Just right-arm swing bowler was the leading wicket-taker in the ECB Cornwall Premier League last summer and is a highly-sought commodity.
Reflecting on the news, White added: “We are delighted that Ben will be returning for more action at Moores Park in 2025!
“Ben topped the league bowling charts in 2024 with 31 wickets, averaging just 15.74. His best figures were 5-23 against league champions Penzance.
“Ben’s attitude and commitment to the club has been second to none and we are excited to see the county opening bowler go from strength to strength next year.”
Unfortunately for Callington there is one notable departure in the shape of batsman Ollie Allsop.
The middle-order player became a Cally legend back in July when his superb 103 saw Cally chase down 275 to win at Penzance.
White added: “We would like to give a special mention to Ollie who has left the county to work in London.
“Ollie has been an integral member of the first team since joining in 2018. Playing 106 games with a highest score of 103, which was a match-winning century against Penzance this year.
“The door is always wide open and we hope to one day see Ollie back in action at Moores Park.
“From everyone at Callington CC, thank you and all the best for the future!”