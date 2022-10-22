Callington re-sign talented young goalkeeper

Football
Callington Town have re-signed talented young goalkeeper Jake Mead-Crebbin.

The now 20-year-old played for the east Cornwall club in the South West Peninsula League a couple of seasons ago.

He has made the full-time move back to the club from Southern League side Plymouth Parkway.

Cally sat 10th in the Premier West table ahead of today’s trip to Godolphin Atlantic.

