Callington re-sign talented young goalkeeper
By Nigel Walrond | Sports Editor |
[email protected]
Sunday 23rd October 2022 8:23 am
Share
(Pixabay )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
Callington Town have re-signed talented young goalkeeper Jake Mead-Crebbin.
The now 20-year-old played for the east Cornwall club in the South West Peninsula League a couple of seasons ago.
He has made the full-time move back to the club from Southern League side Plymouth Parkway.
Cally sat 10th in the Premier West table ahead of today’s trip to Godolphin Atlantic.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |