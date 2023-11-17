CALLINGTON Cricket Club have announced that South African batting all-rounder Liam Lindsay will return for a second season in 2024.
Lindsay, who bats left-handed and bowls some more than handy off-spin, made 730 runs in all competitions last summer as well as taking 13 wickets.
At the club’s recent presentation night he won Luke Brenton’s Captain’s Player award, the Players’ Player gong and the overall Club Player of the Year, and was also highly praised for his work off the field and the way he fitted in.
See next week’s paper for more on the presentation night and the thoughts of director of cricket Joe White on Lindsay’s return.