CALLINGTON have named their sides for tomorrow’s round of fixtures in the Bond Timber Cornwall Cricket League.
The first team, unbeaten so far this season, are just four points off the top in the ECB Cornwall Premier League, and will fancy their chances of extending that when they visit out of form Helston.
Cally name an unchanged side for the fourth straight league game as they look to close the gap on Redruth, Penzance and St Austell.
That follows them reaching the Hawkey Cup final for the first time since 2021 on Tuesday night as they thrashed Wadebridge Seconds by 146 runs having posted 201-5.
CALLINGTON at Helston: Luke Brenton, Aidan Libby, Liam Lindsay, Graham Wagg (capt), Max Waller, Matt Shepherd, James Brenton, Toby May, Joe White (wkt), Ben Ellis, Harry Sawyers.
The seconds bounced back to form with a convincing 144-run victory over Lanhydrock at Moores Park last Saturday, and they are at home once again when they entertain bottom side Tintagel.
Again availability is good, which includes key batsmen Alex Robinson and Nick Parker who both made 91 last weekend.
Liam Hunn is rewarded for his outstanding form in the thirds with a call-up in place of Peter Tancock, while the rest of the team is the same.
CALLINGTON SECONDS v Tintagel: Alex Robinson, Richard Brown (capt), Nick Parker, Blake Tancock (wkt), Liam Hunn, Charlie Coates, Chris Simpson, Jim Shorten, Ben Alford, Joe Coates, Ryan Hodge.
THE thirds continue to pick up results in Division Three East despite an ever-changing side, and they welcome their high-flying St Austell counterparts to a match played at Gunnislake.
There are three Crichtons in the line-up which is captained by club chairman Toby Beresford-Power.
CALLINGTON THIRDS v St Austell Thirds: Tom Neville, Toby Beresford-Power (capt), Peter Tancock, James Moon (wkt), Lee Hazeldine, Harvey Poad, Rhys Hodge, Jarvis Hazeldine, Charlie Crichton, Andy Crichton, Oscar Crichton.