FA VASE FIRST QUALIFYING ROUND ROUND-UP (SATURDAY)
CALLINGTON Town’s incredible start to the season continued on Saturday as they beat Western League Premier Division side Shepton Mallet on penalties to set up an away tie at Buckland Athletic on September 21.
Cally started as slight underdogs against their Somerset visitors and fell behind 23 minutes in through Josh Jenkins.
But Dean Southcott’s men, who had ten points from a possible 12 after winning 1-0 at Holsworthy in midweek, battled back and drew level from the penalty spot five minutes before the break through the in-form Kieran Ryall.
The second half saw both sides fail to find a winner, but it was Cally that held their nerve in the shootout.
After Jake Mead-Crebbin saved the first Mallet penalty, Cally’s five takers – Lee Robinson, Kieran Ryall, Callum Brown, Will Elliott and Alex Jacob – held their nerve to ensure their first ever victory in the Vase.
There wasn’t quite such good luck for Liskeard Athletic and Dobwalls.
Dobwalls, the early pacesetters in SWPL Premier West, headed to the far depths of Cornwall to tackle Wendron United and, to the surprise of everybody, received a 5-0 hammering.
Dobwalls started well with Kai Burrell and Will Larsen going close, but the hosts went in front on 26 minutes as following a Dingos corner, Ryan Reeve released Brodie Kemp who made no mistake to beat James Morley.
Kaycee Fidelis shot over from 15 yards and Dobwalls’ task was made doubly hard on the stroke of half-time when Reece Carroll whipped over a cross that was headed in by Max Roberts.
Kemp added his second and eighth of the season on 68 minutes, and it was game over seven minutes later when Billy Stone made no mistake.
Kemp received a second yellow card, but there was still time for Reeve to grab a double of his own as the Dron set up a home clash with Western League Premier Division outfit St Blazey on September 21.
Liskeard Athletic’s topsy-turvy start to the season continued on Saturday as they were beaten 2-1 at SWPL Premier East outfit Bovey Tracey.
The Blues headed up the A30 looking to build on their 4-3 victory at Penzance seven days earlier, and had a good effort saved by home keeper Rhys Williams 18 minutes in.
Seven minutes later a fine block by a sliding defender prevented Lewis Perring from making it 1-0, but it was his cross that was flicked in at the back sticker by Neil Last on the half hour mark.
While that goal was celebrated, it was nothing quite like the second as the same player spotted Cory Harvey off his line, and from 40 yards sailed a shot into the corner via the crossbar.
The Blues were much improved after the break, but rarely troubled Williams up to the hour.
Perring went agonisingly close to a deserved goal when his effort his the post and came out, and they were made to pay on 77 minutes when Liskeard scored.
However, despite some pressure, Bovey held on to secure a spot in the next round. Elsewhere there was mixed success for Cornish clubs.
SWPL Premier West title hopefuls Newquay were surprisingly beaten 2-1 at Premier East outfit Torridgeside, while Camelford lost 1-0 to Torridgeside’s league rivals Bishops Lydeard.
Wadebridge Town are safely through as Billy Hopcroft inspired them to a 5-1 success over visiting Cheddar from Somerset.
The frontman helped himself to a hat-trick with the other goals coming from Rhys Hooper and Haiden Chapman.
There was one match in SWPL Premier West as Bude Town won 3-2 at Sticker.