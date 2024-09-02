South West Peninsula League Premier West round-up – Saturday, August 31
KIERAN Prescott scored an 81st minute winner as surprise leaders Callington Town picked up a 1-0 victory over promoted St Day at Ginsters Marshfield Parc on Saturday.
Cally went into the game with 11 points from a possible 15 after a frustrating 1-1 draw at strugglers Camelford in midweek, and found the going tough despite Dan Richards’ sending off before the break for two yellow cards, before Prescott’s intervention.
Cally are top after ten-man Dobwalls drew 2-2 at Launceston who equalised in injury-time through Mark Elvidge. The Dingos scorers were Kaycee Fidelis and Dan Tate either side of Andy Watkins’ equaliser in the first half.
Wendron United bounce back from dropping their first points of the season against Penzance as they edged to a 1-0 victory at a battling Bodmin Town.
The Dron took their frustration out on Dobwalls in the FA Vase and applied plenty of pressure in the first half, but a combination of good goalkeeping from Ollie Sidey and crucial blocks kept it goalless.
Bodmin started the second half well and Sam Eccleston’s whipped ball in was put narrowly wide by Billy Coton.
But Wendron regained the initiative and took the lead 68 minutes in when skipper Russell May bundled in Joe Chapman’s corner.
Eccleston nearly provided an instant response when his effort rattled the crossbar, and despite some late Bodmin pressure, Wendron held on.
Title hopefuls Newquay eased to a 6-0 victory over Bude Town with Callam Mconie making it five goals for the week.
The former Mousehole attacker scored twice in the 2-0 midweek victory over Truro City Reserves, and was in even more clinical mood as the Seasiders were put to the sword at Mount Wise.
The opening 22 minutes were actually relatively even, but once the hosts went in front following a mistake in defence, the floodgates opened as Newquay eased into a 4-0 lead at the break in front of another 200-plus crowd, this time 215.
The second half continued with Newquay dominating the game and eventually settled for a 6-0 success with the other goals coming from Jacob Grange (2) and sub Ross Fallens.
Last year’s runners-up Liskeard Athletic bounced back from their 2-0 reversal at Bodmin Town by seeing off bottom side Sticker 3-0 at Lux Park.
The Blues have already lost twice and with the likes of Callington, Wendron and Newquay starting fast, Darren Gilbert’s side could ill-afford any slip-ups.
Gilbert had Torpoint legends Paul Heveran and Darren Hicks in the starting 11, but it was goals from newcomers Matty Andrew and Cam Patterson plus an effort from long-serving Jarrad Woods that ensured three points.
Penzance earned a third win from five games as they beat a depleted Camelford outfit 3-1 at Penlee Park.
The Magpies took the lead after just four minutes through Silas Sullivan, and although the better side, couldn’t find a second.
Camelford were much improved after the break, but their hopes of a leveller were reduced when Kenley Dyson received a second yellow card.
Charlie Willis put the Magpies 2-0 up with five minutes remaining, but a grandstand finish was set up by Mark Gusterson, who had only moments before come back on after being sin-binned.
But Darryl Richards’ brilliant long range strike sealed all three points.
Wadebridge Town were surprisingly beaten 3-2 by Truro City Reserves at Bodieve Park.
After Liam Higgins put City in front on 13 minutes, Billy Hopcroft’s quickfire double turned it around before Ben Shaw tapped home to make it all square on the verge of half-time.
And the all-important winner arrived on 51 minutes following Rhys Simmonds’ fantastic finish.