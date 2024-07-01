Clive Rosevear Insurance Hawkey Cup final at St Austell CC (Wednesday)
Callington v Wadebridge
CALLINGTON secured their first Hawkey Cup crown since 2015 and their 14th in total after winning a high-scoring thriller with Wadebridge by four runs at St Austell.
Cally started slowly as Aidan Libby, Kian Burns and the influential Graham Wagg were all out cheaply, but Max Waller and Liam Lindsay’s stand of 139 propelled the Greens up to 180-5.
Wadebridge went close with South African overseas Kevin Renecke batting through for an unbeaten 99.
Thirteen were needed off the final over bowled by Cornwall’s Ben Ellis, but just eight were secured as Cally reached the WT Edwards Cup final on July 10 at Truro. The Vinter Cup showpiece is set for tonight (July 3) between Camborne and Penzance.
On a perfect evening, Cally won the toss and chose to bat, looking for their third successive 200-plus score having done so against Werrington and Wadebridge Seconds.
Cally openers Aidan Libby and Kian Burns were up against Callum Wilson and skipper James Turpin.
Libby was first to go for five, bowled by Turpin, before the same man had Wagg, who had scored 91 and 113 not out already in the competition, lbw for five (14-2).
Burns and Waller took the score to 38-2 after the six-over powerplay before Burns (14) was stumped by Fred Wilkinson off Robins in the seventh over (40-3).
Lindsay walked out to join Waller and they would put on a match-changing stand.
Runs were accumulated to begin with, and at the halfway stage just 61 were on the board.
Thirty-nine came from the next four overs to bring up the 100, but after that, carnage broke out.
Elliot Dunnett went for 13 before Robins finished his four-over spell with 1-29.
Twenty-four came from Dunnett’s third – the 17th – before the following two overs bowled by Lawrence and Turpin yielded 29.
Wadebridge stopped the momentum somewhat in the final over as Wilson (2-25) returned to concede just six and dismiss both men, but needing nine an over in the final is some ask.
Waller’s 69 lasted 47 balls and contained five fours and three sixes, while Lindsay’s knock was even faster, as his 76 came off just 43 before he was caught by Kelvin Snell off the final ball of the innings.
Wadebridge sent out Renecke alongside Turpin with the intention of utilising the powerplay to the full.
While Turpin was slower than usual, Renecke got on with it as 49 came from the six overs, three of which were bowled by Ellis.
Cally introduced leggy Harry Sawyers for the seventh over after the powerplay and he struck with the fifth ball as Turpin was caught by Wagg for 13.
Matt Robins came in at three, but having struck five off his first two balls, picked out Luke Brenton off Waller’s next ball.
Having starred with the bat, Waller and Lindsay then sent down the next four overs of spin, keeping things relatively tight.
But for as long as the free-scoring Renecke was there, Wadebridge were in it.
Matt Rowe made 31 from 24 balls before picking out Wagg off Aidan Libby’s inswingers in the 14th over.
Sixty-four were required off the final six before Sawyers’ second over went for 14, and when 11 came off the 16th, Wadebridge needed 39.
But just 13 came off the next two, and although Renecke and Kelvin Snell (23no off 15) got it down to 13 needed off the final over, Ellis kept his cool superbly.
Renecke’s 63-ball knock, which contained 13 fours and a six, was the highest score in a final in the competition’s 66-year history.