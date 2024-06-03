BEN Ellis was the star of the show as Callington’s cricketers shocked Penzance by five wickets on a remarkable afternoon at Moores Park in the ECB Cornwall Premier League.
Penzance are desperate to get their title back and arrived in east Cornwall in fine form having advanced in both the National Club Championship and Vinter Cup.
But Cornwall seamer Ellis and his opening partner Aidan Libby effectively ended the contest by the end of their ten-over spells.
First to go was the ever-dangerous Christian Purchase, who edged Ellis behind to Joe White for a nine-ball duck (0-1).
Although slow, Penzance were looking to get in, but skipper Ben Seabrook was bowled by Libby in the tenth over (15-2).
German international Dylan Bliganut soon edged Ellis behind to White before Grant Stone was run-out by South African Liam Lindsay.
The 15th over saw White take a third catch off Ellis to dismiss Jack Paull for 17, before Dan Lello was snaffled by Max Waller.
Libby (2-20) got in the act in the next over when he had Josh Croom caught by Harry Sawyers, and Ellis (5-23) had his fifth when he had Giles Lawrence caught by skipper Graham Wagg.
Tailenders Tom Dinnis and Jonny Ludlam briefly arrested the slide, but the final two wickets soon fell as Wagg trapped Ludlam lbw and Dinnis was caught by James Brenton off Lindsay’s first ball.
Callington attacked the chase and lost five wickets in doing so, four of which were taken by Ludlam (4-23).
Tom Dinnis’ two overs cost 19 as openers Luke Brenton (6) and Aidan Libby (17 off 14) played their shots.
They departed, as did former county pros Waller and Wagg, but Matt Shepherd hit two sixes in his 20 before falling before the end as the winning runs came in the 14th over.
The seconds had a double-header over the weekend.
On Saturday they visited neighbours Menheniot-Looe and ran out comfortable winners.
They amassed a competitive, yet perfectly gettable, 201-9 with several chipping in.
Five batsmen passed twenty although Peter Tancock’s 31 was the best.
Lachie Osborne (3-38) and Steve Kidd (2-35) shared five wickets, while Hugh Rogers (1-22) was miserly.
Menheniot openers Luke Ripley (15) and Sam Jordan put on 22 but from there on wickets fell at regular intervals.
Steve Kidd and Pete Nance top-scored with 18 apiece as they were dismissed for 113.
Left-armer Jim Shorten was the star with 4-15 while Ben Alford (2-33), Joe Coates (2-19) and Ryan Hodge (2-25) all took a brace.
Sunday saw them head to their Werrington counterparts and spinners Richard Brown, Joe Coates and Harvey Poad all took two wickets as Werrington found themselves in a bit of bother.
But numbers eight and nine, Jordan Duke and Jason Seldon rebuilt the innings, making 53 and 55 respectively as they clambered to 252 all out.
Cally lost three early wickets, but rebuilt through Toby May (50), Liam Hunn (15) and Charlie Coates (23).
But Mark Hodgon wheeled away for 5-35 with his off-spin as Callington were dismissed for 179 despite Alex Robinson’s unbeaten 40.
The thirds went to nearby Tideford, but eased to victory thanks to Liam Hunn’s heroics with ball and then bat.
He struck 11 fours and a six in his knock as they chased down their target of 179 having earlier taken 4-21 in Tideford’s 178 all out.
Oscar Crichton took 3-33 for Cally while Harvey Poad (0-18) went at just two an over.
For Tideford, Darren Williams (32) and Anton Luiten (30) were the only batsmen to make much impression, while with the ball, David Lockett (2-20) and Chris Anderson (3-48) shared the wickets.