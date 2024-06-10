ECB CORNWALL PREMIER LEAGUE (SATURDAY)
St Just v Callington
CALLINGTON continued their unbeaten start to the season with a comfortable 92-run victory at St Just.
Cape Road doesn’t hold too many fine memories for Cally, but they proved too good for the hosts on Saturday.
Callington chose to bat upon winning the toss, although they soon lost Aidan Libby for nine to Ellis May.
Luke Brenton found some form in making 31, and when he departed, South African Liam Lindsay and pro Graham Wagg formed the match-winning partnership of 91.
Lindsay went for 70 at 166-3 having faced 80 balls, before Max Waller was lbw to Gareth May (3-47) two balls later.
Matt Shepherd (17 off 17) and James Brenton (14 off 20) kept the runs coming with Wagg who eventually was caught behind off Logan Curnow for 81.
Late wickets fell, which included 3-38 for Philip Nicholas as they were dismissed for 254.
St Just soon lost the dangerous Neil Curnow for four, and then were undone by Cornwall opening bowler Ben Ellis (4-22 off 10).
Having taken 5-23 a week earlier against Penzance, he added four more as the hosts slipped to 60-5.
Gareth May and Logan Curnow (12) added 34 before the latter was caught by Lindsay off Wednesday night’s Hawkey Cup hero Harry Sawyers.
May and wicket-keeper Rhys Brownfield then enjoyed themselves and played some shots in adding 63.
Brownfield, who had made 33 from 40 balls, perished when he edged Matt Shepherd (2-28) behind to Joe White (157-7).
The final three wickets then added just five runs with Shepherd bowling May for 47 which came off 55 balls.
Callington are on their travels again this Saturday when they visit Helston (1pm) while St Just will hope to bounce back against early leaders Redruth.
Such is the closeness of the division, Cally in fourth are only three points behind the Reds.