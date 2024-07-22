CALLINGTON have brought in Cambridgeshire all-rounder Mohammed Danyaal to aid their ECB Cornwall Premier League title push.
Cally are 16 points adrift of leaders Penzance ahead of next weekend’s huge clash in West Cornwall, but have drafted in Danyaal from Northants Premier League side Brigstock.
Director of cricket Joe White said: “We are really pleased that Danny has joined us. With Max Waller picking up an injury and neither us or him not knowing exactly when he’ll be back, we felt looking to add another quality addition to the squad was quite a high priority if we want to push to finish as high up the table as possible.
“We had been looking for someone to come in for a couple of weeks and Danny really stood out. He’s a strike bowler which we didn’t have, and can make a real impact with the bat. Having scored four centuries at Premier League level we know he’ll do a job with the bat when required for us which gives us more depth.
“But he’ll probably share the new ball with Ben Ellis. Having two Minor Counties opening bowlers around a quality spin attack should make us a difficult side to bat against. With the bat, he looks versatile and could be used in a number of roles, however I see him slotting into the middle order.”
Attention now turns to Saturday’s home game with St Austell (1pm).
He said: “Every game for us is a cup final if we want to stand any chance of catching Penzance and St Austell are a top side in the division.
“I think the beauty about us at the moment is that we are exceeding our expectations. There isn’t pressure on us to win the league, we are simply delighted to be where we are and will keep riding the wave and playing fearless cricket.”