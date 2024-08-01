CALLINGTON have named their team for Saturday’s crunch clash at leaders Penzance in the ECB Cornwall Premier League (1pm).
Second-placed Cally make the long trip west knowing that anything but a win will surely hand the title to Ben Seabrook’s men, as the Greens look to close the 17-point gap between the two sides.
And with just five games to go after, the pressure is on.
Callington make just one change from the side that beat St Austell by 59 runs last Saturday.
Leg-spinner Harry Sawyers is unavailable, but with plenty of slow bowling options, skipper Graham Wagg has bolstered an already strong batting line-up further by drafting in batsman James Brenton who could be as low as nine.
And with Sawyers dropping out, bowling all-rounder Ben Ellis could be the number 11.
With Penzance also incredibly strong in both departments, a high-scoring game could be on the cards.
The two sides have already met twice this summer.
Ellis (5-20) and Aidan Libby (2-23) shared seven wickets in a remarkable league encounter at Moores Park as Penzance were dismissed for just 57.
Callington lost five wickets themselves in the chase, but it was Penzance’s first defeat of the season.
However, Penzance gained revenge in the Edwards Cup final in July.
Callington made a competitive 149-5 at Truro, but Penzance eased to an eight-wicket success.
Penzance represent Cornwall in the South West Area T20 Finals Day at Bridgwater this Sunday.
CALLINGTON at Penzance: Aidan Libby, Liam Lindsay, Luke Brenton, Graham Wagg (capt), Max Waller, Matt Shepherd, Ollie Allsop, Mohammed Danyaal, James Brenton, Joe White (wkt), Ben Ellis.
Elsewhere around the club on Saturday, the seconds will hope to keep the pressure on the teams above them in Division Two East when they welcome neighbours Menheniot-Looe (1pm).
Although Callington have to do without James Brenton (first team) and the unavailable Alex Robinson and Nick Parker, they still are able to draft in Chris Simpson and Peter Tancock from the thirds, and once again have named a strong five-man bowling attack.
Menheniot are battling to stay out of the bottom four and are currently eighth in the 12-team division, while Callington are third.
CALLINGTON SECONDS v Menheniot-Looe: Rich Brown (capt), Chris Simpson, Blake Tancock, Peter Tancock, Charlie Coates, James Moon (wkt), Jim Shorten, Rhys Hodge, Ben Alford, Ryan Hodge, Spencer Whatley.
The thirds are nicely in mid-table in Division Three East and have a local derby at ‘home’ to Tideford (1pm).
With no third team ground this year and Gunnislake at home, Liskeard are able to host the game which works out nicely for both teams.
Callington are slightly shorter compared to some weeks, but still have a competitive team against a side desperate for points in their quest to survive.
The Greens give a debut to bowler Marc Kerswill from Devon League side Whitchurch Wayfarers, while batsmen Ben Neville and Lee Hazeldine come in from the side that thrashed Grampound Road Seconds on Sunday.
CALLINGTON THIRDS v Tideford: Toby Beresford-Power (capt), Tom Neville, Zak Newton-Jenkins, Ben Neville, Lee Hazeldine, Joe Coates, Mohamed Durrani-Zubair (wkt), Ollie Bennett, Harvey Poad, Marc Kerswill, Oscar Crichton.