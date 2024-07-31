Wadebridge – Wadebridge 217-5 (J Turpin 66no, K Snell 54, M Lawrence 24, M Rowe 20, C McLachlan 20; B Stevens 2-19, P Nicholas 2-32), St Just 220-7 (C Edirisinghe 84no, P Nicholas 59; E Dunnett 2-21, M Lawrence 2-51). St Just (17) beat Wadebridge (7) by three wickets.