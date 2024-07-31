ECB CORNWALL PREMIER LEAGUE
Callington – Callington 190-5 (L Lindsay 66, O Allsop 34no, M Waller 24, L Brenton 20; L Watson 2-25), St Austell 131-7 (M Bone 38no, A Bone 21, G Bone 20; G Wagg 3-26). Callington (16) beat St Austell (4) by 59 runs in a match reduced to 40 overs.
Camborne – Redruth 175-7 (46) (A MacInnes 49no, M Bonds 40, P Howells 25, D Udayanga 21; M Jenkin 2-21, J Goldsworthy 2-51), Camborne 144 (L Weeks 43; A MacInnes 3-19, P Kent 3-24, E Whiteford 2-26). Redruth (19) beat Camborne (5) by 36 runs, DLS Method. Target 181 in 46 overs.
Penzance – Helston 216-5 (K Leathley 65no, D Jenkin 38, B Taylor 29; G Tregenza 24no; D Lello 2-31), Penzance 217-8 (49.4) (C Purchase 103, J Ludlam 32, D Blignaut 21; C Hearn 2-26, R Tonkin 2-38). Penzance (17) beat Helston (8) by two wickets.
Wadebridge – Wadebridge 217-5 (J Turpin 66no, K Snell 54, M Lawrence 24, M Rowe 20, C McLachlan 20; B Stevens 2-19, P Nicholas 2-32), St Just 220-7 (C Edirisinghe 84no, P Nicholas 59; E Dunnett 2-21, M Lawrence 2-51). St Just (17) beat Wadebridge (7) by three wickets.
Werrington – Truro 166 (F Bose 33, T Phillips 31, H Phillips 24; S Hockin 5-53, A Hodgson 2-14, M Taskis 2-24), Werrington 167-3 (A Hodgson 54no, V Dilshan 44, M Gribble 29no, N Lawson 21), Werrington (20) beat Truro (4) by seven wickets.
COUNTY DIVISION ONE
Grampound Road – Grampound Road 216-8 (H Gregory 49, J Mingo 37, A Lean 27, R Karunarathna 27, C Roberts 24; G Wilkinson 2-26, R McLachlan 2-34, O Bate 2-38), Wadebridge 141 (C Ellis 35, R McLachlan 28, S Richards 22, C Hawken 21no; R Karunarathna 6-25, A Lean 3-14). Grampound Road (19) beat Wadebridge (6) by 75 runs.
Hayle – Penzance 69 (E Trotman 19; M Jacka 4-10, M Lello 3-15, J Franklin 3-22), Hayle 70-3 (T Hendra 25). Hayle (19) beat Penzance (2) by seven wickets.
Mullion – St Erme 160 (S Wilcock 32, J Evans 28, D Foulds 28, S Townsend 20; J Dark 4-17, J Hearn 2-24, J Wheatley 2-33), Mullion 153 (T Peterken 40, M Blanks 22; S Tangye 3-38, C Edgcombe 2-20, D Smith 2-36). St Erme (18) beat Mullion (8) by seven runs.
Newquay – Newquay 143 (M Harding 58, C Jenkin 23; A Noott 3-6, D Ayres 2-28, P Burley 2-29), Falmouth 147-4 (J Tomlinson 54no, A Noott 27). Falmouth (20) beat Newquay (4) by six wickets.
Paul – Camborne 143 (extras 42, G Head 25, N Endean 21; W Trenoweth 3-21, M Skewes 2-16, J Sharp 2-55), Paul 144-3 (R Williams 68, K Collins 44). Paul (20) beat Camborne (3) by seven wickets.
Roche – Beacon 255-7 (S James 73, Jack Thomas 51, G Mankee 43, J Tunnicliffe 32; T Trudgeon 3-68, S Trudgeon 2-33), Roche 187 (O Green 62, J Cole 54, extras 33; G Mankee 7-23). Beacon (20) beat Roche (6) by 68 runs.
DIVISION TWO EAST
Holsworthy – Holsworthy 182-6 (H Poggenpoel 98, A Gerry 25; B Hunter 2-48), Bude 184-3 (W Rumble 77, M Williams 43, J Sharman 27). Bude (18) beat Holsworthy (5) by seven wickets.
Ladock – Callington 229-6 (J Moon 65no, J Brenton 37, N Parker 36, B Allsop 34, J Shorten 22no; V Oza 2-18, S Ridd 2-25), Ladock 170-7 (J Ridd 69, A Ridd 24; Ryan Hodge 3-24). Callington (18) beat Ladock (4) by 59 runs.
Lanhydrock – Lanhydrock 151-7 (L Buckland 32, R Turner 32, C James 28no, M Horne 20; A Harley 5-19) St Blazey 155-4 (B Griffiths 57, P Carne 49; G Jones 2-34). St Blazey (18) beat Lanhydrock (5) by six wickets.
Menheniot-Looe – Menheniot-Looe 86 (L Ripley 20, L Osborne 20; V Kankanala 3-12, A Earle 3-40, J Blanchard 2-2), Tintagel 87-2 (A Earle 36no, M Jolliffe 33no; G Francis 2-20). Tintagel (20) beat Menheniot-Looe (3) by eight wickets.
St Austell – St Austell 212 (R Bate 93, A Connolly 40, extras 34, Q Jamal 21; H Tomkinson 4-38, J Seldon 2-29), Werrington 180-8 (D Howgill 38, M May 23, R Dymond 23no, R May 20; B Carter 3-35, James Carter 2-24, T Rosevear 2-39). St Austell (19) beat Werrington (9) by 32 runs.
St Minver – South Petherwin 159 (A Clements 57, O Peterson 35; R Thompson 4-47, J Sanders 2-26, D Jeffery 2-43), St Minver 164-3 (A Gill 52no, extras 43, A Edwards 36). St Minver (20) beat South Petherwin (4) by seven wickets.
Sunday: Menheniot-Looe – Holsworthy 217-4 (J Greening 62, H Poggenpoel 54, extras 41, S Stacey 34no), Menheniot-Looe 219-7 (P Nance 44no, extras 33, L Ripley 29, H Rogers 22, L Osborne 20; H Poggenpoel 2-27). Menheniot-Looe (17) beat Holsworthy (8) by three wickets.
DIVISION THREE EAST
Liskeard – Roche 201 (T Rowe 62, A Trudgeon 36, H Meacock 32; B Powell 5-20, M Wallace 2-36), Liskeard 124-6 (C Calfe 23, J Cobb 22no, A Cobb 20, A Ware 20no; T Pritchard 3-29). Roche (18) beat Liskeard (8) by 77 runs.
St Austell – St Austell 155-6 (J Mallet 34, O Clarke 31no, S Wilder 26, M Nile 22; M Bloomfield 3-45, D Sillifant 2-27), Launceston 157-2 (D Jenkin 42no, P Spry 38, D Tilley 33no). Launceston (18) beat St Austell (4) by eight wickets.
Tideford – Boconnoc 272-6 (extras 66, Jamie Coates 55, R Morgans 42, J Sleep 33, R Foot 28no, G Spencer 20; N Mandozai 2-40, G Triscott 2-46), Tideford 198 (A Luiten 59, extras 43, N Mandozai 34, G Triscott 21; R Morgans 4-39, C Taylor 2-20). Boconnoc (20) beat Tideford (7) by 74 runs.
Werrington – Newquay 128 (T Rhodes 50, extras 31; D Jenkin 3-19, S Smeeth 2-8, J Adams 2-19, I Worsnip 2-37), Werrington 129-4 (P Miller 44, extras 33, D Warring 25; N Tahir 2-20). Werrington (20) beat Newquay (5) by six wickets.
Sunday: Callington – Grampound Road 84 (S Matthews 29, T Wright 21; Z Newton-Jenkins 3-8, C Simpson 2-20, O Crichton 2-25, H Poad 2-30), Callington 87-3 (C Coates 25no, C Simpson 21no; A Tythcott 2-36). Callington (20) beat Grampound Road (3) by seven wickets.
Liskeard – Liskeard 173-9 (J Cobb 43, extras 40, JJ Webber 36, D Carroll 22; T May 5-36, B Sonley 2-31), Werrington 115 (A Paynter 42no, extras 30; B Desai 2-5, M Wallace 2-9, C Calfe 2-23, JJ Webber 2-27, A Ware 2-28). Liskeard (19) beat Werrington (6) by 58 runs.
Saltash St Stephens – Saltash St Stephens 86 (extras 30; A Berry 3-17, D Sambells 3-26, K Maynard 2-25), Luckett 87-5 (A Berry 37no; D Bolland 2-17, M Petherbridge 2-29). Luckett (19) beat Saltash St Stephens (4) by five wickets.
DIVISION FOUR EAST
Buckland Monachorum – Buckland Monachorum 127-8 (B Berry 50no, J Maunder 33; R Budge 4-36, A Le Masurier 2-30), St Stephen 128-3 (T Hooper 52no, S Hicks 24, R Budge 21no). St Stephen (19) beat Buckland Monachorum (4) by seven wickets.
Duloe – Duloe 222-7 (M Julian 64, J Baker 43, J Oates 24no, F Plant 24; H Willmott 3-35, H Safi 2-29), Newquay 97 (E Sefton 28; J Baker 2-11, S Massey 2-17, C Park 2-18). Duloe (20) beat Newquay (5) by 125 runs.
Grampound Road – Grampound Road 125 (extras 47, A Gilder 30 ret; T Jago 3-20, J Silva 2-35), Pencarrow 127-3 (T Jago 41no, I Jago 36no; R Pearce 2-22). Pencarrow (20) beat Grampound Road (4) by seven wickets.
Launceston – Lanhydrock 254-5 (Jamie Taylor 98, extras 37, R Beaumont 33, N Libby 29no, A Wilson 23; D Cox 2-12), Launceston 103 (D Cox 38; J Heaver 4-15, N James 2-22, D Harland 2-41). Lanhydrock (20) beat Launceston (4) by 151 runs.
St Blazey – Menheniot-Looe 88 (T Chapman 20; R Stephens 3-11, S Vincent 3-18, S Dixon 2-23, J Isbell 2-36), St Blazey 90-4 (M Porthouse 27; M Maiden 4-14). St Blazey (20) beat Menheniot-Looe (4) by six wickets.
St Neot – St Minver 151-6 (J Gill 33no, N Kent 32, S Meneer 22no, N Meneer 20; S Ham 3-34), St Neot 152-1 (D Eldridge 67no, D Masters 59no). St Neot (18) beat St Minver (3) by nine wickets.
Sunday: Newquay – Newquay 202-9 (S Ali 46, S Millatt 44, A Bishop 38; J Gill 3-44, B Ibrahimkhil (loan) 2-22, C Edwards 2-32), St Minver 137-9 (J Gill 45, P Kent 24, S Meneer 21; C Bishop 2-12, S Ali 2-26, H Kaaber 2-28). Newquay (19) beat St Minver (7) by 65 runs.
DIVISION FIVE EAST
Bude – Gunnislake 157 (R Holloway 69, S Lees 29, J Organ 22; C Gliddon 4-10, Mike Taylor 3-27, D Petit 2-40), Bude 115-8 (C Gliddon 31; D Thirupuvanarajah 3-28, J Organ 2-27). Gunnislake (18) beat Bude (7) by 42 runs.
Gorran – Gorran 243-5 (D Pascoe 111, A Constantine 33no, L Bunney 32, extras 30, L Constantine 23; M Gilmour 2-38, B Sonley 2-51), Werrington 90 (N Dennis 15, M Gilmour 15; O Matthews 7-34). Gorran (20) beat Werrington (4) by 153 runs.
South Petherwin – Holsworthy (20) beat South Petherwin (0); South Petherwin conceded.
St Stephen – St Stephen 63 (C Coad 25; G Kennett 3-5, M Hutchings 3-15, J Karn 2-15), Bugle 50 (W Lutey 5-16, H Coad 2-3, J Millar 2-8). St Stephen (16) beat Bugle (6) by 13 runs.
Pencarrow – Saltash St Stephens 165-7 (D Nobes 56, extras 35, A Rennie 21; A Tinker 2-20, L Stewart 2-33), Wdebridge 118 (J Skinner 48, M Pennington 21; J Daniel Varghese 3-3, S Renfree 2-4, A Johnson 2-33). Saltash St Stephens (19) beat Wadebridge (5) by 47 runs.
Sunday: Roche – St Austell 288-5 (T Mallet 76no, T Clarke 61, extras 44, R Clarke 41, M Ellison 33, J Ellison 20no; H Cutlan 2-28), Roche 101-8 (L Slaymaker 34; J Ellison 3-12, R Clarke 2-26). St Austell (19) beat Roche (4) by 187 runs.
DIVISION SIX EAST
Boconnoc – Boconnoc (20) beat Launceston (0); Launceston conceded.
Luckett – St Stephen 41 (G Clements 8-5-6-5; M Budden 2-1, R Seeley 2-17), Luckett 42-0 (B Williams 19no). Luckett (20) beat St Stephen (1) by ten wickets.
Newquay – Tideford 27 (A Ibrahimkhil 6.5-2-15-7, B Headland 2-10), Newquay 28-1. Newquay (20) beat Tideford (0) by nine wickets.
Tintagel – Tintagel 174-9 (R Pethick 62, extras 34, J Parsons 32; S Rowe 4-49, D Champion 2-19), St Neot 122 (K Marks 32, L Champion 22; A Wright 3-27, D Lane 3-29). Tintagel (19) beat St Neot (7) by 52 runs.
Sunday: Lanhydrock 115 (R Archibald 33; C James 3-10, T Hyslop 2-27, P Juckett 2-36), Menheniot-Looe 117-9 (C Hitchens 23, A Duke 21; W grimes 3-21, J Galvin 3-32). Menheniot-Looe (17) beat Lanhydrock (6) by one wicket.