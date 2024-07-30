Cornwall Cricket League Division Four East round-up – Saturday, July 27
JOINT leaders St Neot continue their quest for an immediate return to the fourth tier as they eased past St Minver Seconds by nine wickets on Saturday.
The Bodmin Moor club dropped off the top due to only picking up 18 points whereas St Blazey Seconds secured 20 from their six-wicket success over Menheniot-Looe.
At St Neot, Spencer Ham was the pick of the home attack with 3-34 as St Minver were held to just 151-6.
David Eldridge (67no) and David Masters (59no) knocked off the target in just 29.4 overs.
Menheniot-Looe Seconds failed to cause St Blazey too many problems at the Philip Varcoe Sports Ground.
Although opener Matthew Perrett made 14, lower order batsmen Bob Fleming (17) and Timon Chapman (20) helped them reach just 88 all out.
Mike Maiden took 4-14 as St Blazey stuttered, but it was in vain.
Duloe remain fourth with a game in-hand on the top two after thrashing Newquay Thirds by 125 runs.
Duloe’s score of 222-7 was built around 64 from number three Matt Julian and 43 from opener Jake Baker, while there was 24 apiece from Felix Plant and James Oates.
All seven of the home attack then took a wicket, with braces for Simon Massey (2-17), Callum Park (2-18) and Jake Baker (2-11).
Jamie Taylor struck 98 as Lanhydrock Seconds won by 151 runs at their Launceston counterparts.
He was the backbone of their 254-5 before Jasper Heaver’s 4-15 ensured an early finish at Lawhitton.
They sit eight points behind Pencarrow who won by seven wickets at bottom side Grampound Road Thirds.
Tristan Jago’s 3-20 were the best figures as the Road were all out for 125, before he and Isaac Jago knocked off the runs in making 41 not out and 36 not out respectively.