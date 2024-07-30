Cornwall Cricket League Division Three East round-up – Saturday, July 27
Leaders Luckett were missing several for their trip to Saltash St Stephens on Sunday, but still emerged comfortable five-wicket winners.
After opening bowlers Keith Maynard (2-25) and Mark Southcott kept things tight, change bowlers Darren Sambells (3-26) and Adrian Berry (3-17) helped bowl the hosts out for just 86 in 34.5 overs.
Luckett lost five wickets themselves, but Berry completed a fine all-round match with an unbeaten 37.
Liskeard moved off the bottom of the table on Sunday as they eased past Werrington Thirds by 58 runs at Lux Park.
The top three of Danny Carroll (22), JJ Webber (36) and James Cobb (43) plus 40 extras helped them reach 173-9.
Five bowlers then took a brace each. Opening bowlers Chris Calfe and JJ Webber took 2-23 and 2-27 respectively before change bowlers Andrew Ware (2-28), Brijesh Desai (2-5) and Matthew Wallace (2-8) did likewise.
Liskeard were beaten by Roche Seconds on Saturday at Lux Park.
A decent performance in the field saw them dismiss Roche for 201 as Ben Powell’s 5-20 from four overs at the end kept the visitors in check.
But Liskeard’s innings never got going and eventually eeked their way to 124-6, James Cobb finishing 22 not out.
Callington Thirds thrashed Grampound Road Seconds by seven wickets at Moores Park.
The Road made just 84 with Zak Newton-Jenkins taking 3-8 while Chris Simpson (2-20), Oscar Crichton (2-25) and Harvey Poad (2-30) shared six.
Charlie Coates (25no) and Chris Simpson (21no) were there at the end.
Boconnoc’s batsmen were in the runs as they thrashed Tideford.
They racked up 272-6 with openers Rhys Morgans (42) and Jamie Coates (55) putting on 129.
Tideford had a sniff with Anton Luiten (59) and Nasrullah Mandozai (34) going well, but they were dismissed for 198 with Morgans claiming 4-39.