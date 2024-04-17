By Glyn Coggon
CALLINGTON Portreeve and Mayor Peter Watson opened the new bowling season at Callington Bowling Club by delivering the first bowl in front of over 40 members who attended the special occasion, on Saturday, April 13.
Club members were grateful when Peter spoke of the prestige that the bowls club was bringing to the East Cornwall town, and were further delighted when he stayed the entire afternoon to play in the arranged rinks competition.
Ahead of the new season which will see them take part in a number of competitions, the club has been strengthened by the arrivals of Tony Parker from Saltash, Dave Wiltshire from Liskeard, and the return of former Devon bowler Alec Hooper.
Further signings are expected over the next few weeks as the club promotes its half price membership scheme with a series of free taster days.