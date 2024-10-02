CALLINGTON Cricket Club have announced that South African Liam Lindsay will return for a third straight summer in 2025.
The diminutive left-hander, who also is a more than handy off-spinner and fine fielder, topped the ECB Cornwall Premier League run charts this year as well as making vital half centuries in both the Hawkey Cup final where they beat Wadebridge, and the WT Edwards Cup final reversal to Penzance who also went on to edge the Greens to the league title.
Lindsay, who previously spent two seasons in Scotland, has become a club legend at Callington, not only for his performances but also his efforts off the pitch, but his likeable and personable approach.
Announcing the news on X, formerly Twitter, a Cally statement read: “We are delighted to announce that South African run-machine Liam Lindsay will be returning for the 2025 season. In the two seasons Liam has spent with us, he has amassed 1,512 runs including 11 50s and two centuries! He was also the league’s highest run scorer in 2024 with 620 runs.
“It’s no doubt that Liam has been a fantastic addition to the Callington family and we are over the moon that he is returning next year, as we embark on another big season ahead.”
Director of cricket, Joe White, later added: “Liam’s temperament at the top of the order is invaluable.
“In our opinion he is the best batsman in the Premier League and we look forward to seeing him in action for another year.”
White has also announced that the club have been busy off the field.
He concluded: “Preparation has already begun for next season. The square has been completely renovated by Pitch Care Guru, so we are excited for better playing surfaces next summer.”