CALLINGTON welcome Werrington this evening in the quarter-final of the Clive Rosevear Insurance Hawkey Cup (6.15pm) with both teams desperate to make it through to the last four.
The game was originally scheduled for a fortnight ago, but was postponed due to bad weather.
Both sides have enjoyed decent starts to the season with Callington tying at Camborne and shocking much-fancied Penzance with abandonments against Truro and St Austell inbetween.
Werrington have been strong on their travels in defeating Helston and Truro, but scores of 91 and 102 against Redruth and St Just at home have seen them lose by ten wickets and six wickets respectively.
Neither side has played any T20 cricket so far this summer following the cancellation of the T20 Kernow Crash due to the poor spring weather, but Cally will start as firm favourites.
They have a side packed full of aggressive players and spin options while Werrington’s more consistent approach ensures they will be a tough proposition to beat.
Callington name a full strength side although Saturday opener Luke Brenton is likely to slip down the order with Liam Lindsay, Graham Wagg, Max Waller and Matt Shepherd all moving up one.
Werrington are without off-spinner Mark Taskis and batting all-rounder Ryan Pooley.
Former skipper Ben Smeeth returns, while left-arm seamer Jordan Duke is rewarded for some good form in the second team.
A trip to County Division One new boys Wadebridge Seconds awaits in the semi-final.
The other last four clash is between holders St Austell and Premier League champions Wadebridge.
CALLINGTON: Aidan Libby, Liam Lindsay, Graham Wagg (capt), Max Waller, Matt Shepherd, Luke Brenton, Toby May, James Brenton, Ben Ellis, Joe White (wkt), Harry Sawyers.
WERRINGTON: Thulina Dilshan, Sam Hockin, Adam Hodgson, Mark Gribble, Ben Smeeth, Nick Lawson (capt, wkt), George Rickard, John Moon, Ben Jenkin, Dan Barnard, Jordan Duke.