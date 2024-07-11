CALLINGTON will aim for a first WT Edwards Cup title since 2000 later when they take on Penzance in the final at Truro (6pm).
Cally were last in the final in 2015, being hammered by eight wickets by St Just at the same venue, but will take confidence from beating Penzance in the T20 Kernow Crash final at Grampound Road back in 2021 and the ECB Cornwall Premier League just a few weeks ago.
Callington make just one change from the side that won the eastern section Hawkey Cup final against Wadebridge as batsman Ollie Allsop comes in for former Somerset leg-spinner Max Waller who has a back niggle.
Allsop was originally preferred to James Brenton who will now slot into the lower order.
Penzance overcame a stubborn performance from Camborne to the win the West Cornwall-based Vinter Cup and will start as marginal favourites at Boscawen Park.
The St Clare club have a side full of match winners with the bat and plenty of bowling options to boot.
However they are again without former Wiltshire bowler Josh Croom who had to retire hurt at St Austell on Saturday and missed Sunday’s ECB National Club Championship fourth round defeat by Bath.
The winners of tonight’s tie will represent Cornwall in the South West Area T20 Finals Day at Bridgwater on Sunday, August 4.
Entry into the ground is £3 for adults and £2 for concessions.
CALLINGTON: Aidan Libby, Kian Burns, Graham Wagg, Liam Lindsay, Matt Shepherd, Luke Brenton (capt), Ollie Allsop, James Brenton, Joe White (wkt), Ben Ellis, Harry Sawyers.
PENZANCE: Christian Purchase, Ben Seabrook (capt), Dylan Blignaut, Grant Stone, Dan Lello, Jack Paull (wkt), Jonny Ludlam, Giles Lawrence, Tom Dinnis, Jack Parker, Andrew Libby.