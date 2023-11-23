AFTER last week’s postponements, both Callington Town and Camelford will look to reach the quarter-finals of the SWPL Walter C Parson Funeral Directors League Cup this Saturday.
The Camels, who were due to be without holidaying manager Reg Hambly last weekend, welcome Newton Abbot Spurs to Trefrew Park for a tie where the visitors will start as favourites.
They beat two-league higher Tiverton Town in the Devon St Luke’s Bowl in their most recent outing, and are currently fourth in SWPL Premier East with 24 points from 14 games.
The Camels have come into form in recent weeks after a slow start and are eighth in Premier West, but have played, along with Sticker, the most games in the division.
Callington are enjoying a good season under new boss Dean Southcott who brought the majority of his squad from Gunnislake with him, and they will start as favourites against Premier West league rivals Mullion.
The Seagulls make the long trip up from the Lizard Peninsula in poor form, but are probably better than their results suggest.
Cally have seven wins and as many defeats from their 15 outings, but are ninth with 22 points, while Mullion are eight adrift having played a game less.
Mullion’s results on the road haven’t been great with just draws at Sticker and Holsworthy to go alongside four league defeats.
Their last away trip saw them lose 5-1 at Penzance in the Cornwall Senior Cup.
Both matches kick off at 2.30pm.
The other tie scheduled for Saturday is at Newquay where the high-flying Peppermints welcome struggling Dartmouth from SWPL Premier East (2.30pm).