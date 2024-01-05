Callington Town and Camelford will both have the weekend off after seeing their scheduled SWPL Premier West matches postponed tomorrow.
Cally were due to welcome league leaders Liskeard Athletic to Ginsters Marshfield Parc for a local derby, while Camelford’s long trip down to Penzance will also have to be rescheduled.
This follows on from the news that Newquay against Launceston is already off, and there is a good chance that more will follow in the coming hours due to the unrelenting rain in recent days.