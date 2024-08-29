By Ayesha Gillespie
AUGUST marked some important milestones for Tamar Trotters members and as always, the team turns out to support their own.
Saturday, August 24 was Mark Rescorl’s 100th Parkrun.
Mark has been a member for many years and is an extra special member of our club because he always remembers the races and achievements that everyone has had. It was also Sue Mason’s 25th parkrun and they both chose to run at PlymValley.
Lots of trotters turned up and as is the routine, enjoyed some coffee and cake afterwards.
Being a member of the Trotters isn’t just about entering races, there is this lovely community and supportive side around it too. Many of our members also regularly volunteer at parkrun and some of them are even the race director at times!
On Sunday, August 11 the Cornwall county teams travelled to Wiltshire for the South West 10K Road Championships.
The ladies team which had Trotter Bex Ezra-Ham in it, scooped a gold medal and the men’s team with Trotters Rich Ezra-Ham and Luke Atwood brought back a silver medal. An outstanding performances in a fast and highly competitive event.
Saturday, August 17 saw Catherine Simms took part in an interesting event, Kaolinite 15k which is held in some dis-used china clay pits in St Austell. It sounded like it was a challenging race with lots of hilly parts, but with some beautiful views as a reward.
Another event success for the Trotters at the end of the month was the Bodmin Sprint Triathalon. Rich Ezra-Ham came fourth overall! There were age category wins for Ana-Maria Burgoyne and Linda Pollard. Mel Hancock, Mark Hancock and Sally Myatt also took part and were still smiling by the end of it.
