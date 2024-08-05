Bude Bowling Club
LADIES SECTION
Stamford League – Monday, July 29
Bude 35 (3pts) Holsworthy 32 (1pt)
S White, S Plumstead & M March won 18-12; A Campbell, T Carley & F Goldthorp lost 17-20.
Stamford League – Tuesday, July 30
Bude 51 (4pts) Kensey Vale 23 (0pts)
A Campbell, M March & F Goldthorp won 31-13; S White, S Plumstead & T Tibbetts won 20-10.
Rippon League – Thursday, August 1
BUDE secured the title with a 17-14 success at the Recreation Ground.
Bude 17 Callington 14
Team: Anne Cadd, Sue Worth, Gill Hodgkinson and Cynthia May.
MEN’S SECTION
John Passmore Cup second leg – Monday, July 29
STRATTON secured the John Passmore Cup with a 103-89 aggregate victory.
Bude 42 Stratton 53
S Jones, D Heckbert, R Cadd & S Hall won 16-15; J Bayliss, C Gardener, B Wonnacott & N Worth lost 15-20; R Wilkins, R Smeeth, R March & B Bonsor lost 11-18.
MIXED SECTION
SCBU League
Bude (3pts) Holsworthy (2pts)
Two Wood Singles: R Wilkins drew 16-16; Four Wood Singles: B Bonsor won 21-8; Pairs: S Jones & R Cadd lost 14-16; Triples: A Cadd (Sub G Hodgkinson), R March & R Smeeth won 20-9; Rink: J McConnell, C Gardener, B French & M March drew 19-19.
CALLINGTON BOWLING CLUB
CALLINGTON’S players will compete in a number of North East Cornwall Area finals this week, writes Glyn Coggon.
On Thursday (August 8) evening the men are playing Bodmin at 6pm in the final of the Top Team competition at Kensey Vale Bowls Club.
The competition comprises 2bowl singles, 4bowl singles, pairs, triples, and rinks involving eleven different players.
On Saturday the ladies team of Cynthia Briggs, Laura Stevens, Sandie Wills and Mandy Jones travel to Bude to play the final of the Captains Shield (10am). In the afternoon at the same venue Mandy Jones and Denise Sanders attempt to retain the Gawler Cup from their 2023 triumph.