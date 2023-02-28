BUDE Town joint managers Josh Allen and Ben Potter have both been provisionally charged by the Cornwall FA following the recent abandonment of their SWPL Premier West clash at St Blazey.
Both men were sent-off in the second half of the game on February 18 by referee Murat Kaymaz with the Seasiders trailing at the time, 1-0.
Mr Kaymaz eventually abandoned the game after 62 minutes, moments after sending off both Allen and Potter who now could find themselves in hot water with the authorities.
A Cornwall FA statement reads: “Cornwall FA have now completed our investigation into events leading to the abandonment of the St Blazey AFC v Bude Town South West Peninsula League game on Saturday, February 18.
“A decision has been made to issue the following charges: Josh Allen (Bude Town) is charged for an alleged breach of FA Rule E3 – Improper Conduct against a Match Official – (including abusive language/behaviour) and Ben Potter (Bude Town) is charged for an alleged breach of FA Rule E3 – Improper Conduct against a Match Official – (including abusive language/behaviour).
“Bude Town and the individuals charged now have until March 6 to respond to the charges.”